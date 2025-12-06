6 December 2025,

Saturday

Cricket News

IND vs SA: India opts to bowl after winning toss, makes these changes to playing XI

India has decided to bowl first in ODI cricket after two years. South Africa has been forced to make two changes. Fast bowler Nandre Burger and Tony de Zorzi are not playing in this match due to injuries.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 06, 2025

Image: BCCI/ X

India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: The final match of the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa is being played. In this match, being played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Indian captain KL Rahul has won the toss and decided to bowl first. The series is currently tied at 1-1, so whoever wins this decisive match will take the series.

India Makes One Change

India has entered this match with one change. Left-handed batsman Tilak Varma has been given an opportunity in place of all-rounder Washington Sundar. Sundar did not get many bowling opportunities in the last two matches. He bowled three overs in the Ranchi ODI and did not take any wickets. In Raipur too, he bowled only four overs and conceded 28 runs without taking a wicket. Sundar scored 13 runs in the first ODI. He scored only one run in the second ODI. In such a situation, a specialist batsman has been included in the team in his place.

South Africa Makes Two Changes

South Africa has been forced to make two changes to their playing XI. Tony de Giorgi and Nandre Burger both got injured in the second ODI and are out for at least a week. Opener Ryan Rickelton has returned in their place. Otniel Bartman has also been given a chance.

India's Strong Record in Vizag

The Indian team has played a total of 10 matches at this ground. They have won 7 of these matches and lost 2. One match ended in a tie. The ODI match played against West Indies on October 24, 2018, ended in a tie. At that time, there was no provision for a Super Over in ODI matches.

India Lost Two Out of Last Three ODI Series

India has won only one ODI series in the last two years. India had defeated England 3-0 in January this year. Apart from that, they have faced defeats against Australia (2-1) and Sri Lanka (2-0). In such a situation, after being whitewashed 0-2 in the Test series against South Africa, the Indian team would definitely not want to lose the ODI series as well.

Playing XI of Both Teams

India: KL Rahul (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Otniel Bartman.

Related Topics

India vs South Africa ODI Series 2025

