IND vs SA: India opts to bowl after winning toss, makes these changes to playing XI

India has entered this match with one change. Left-handed batsman Tilak Varma has been given an opportunity in place of all-rounder Washington Sundar. Sundar did not get many bowling opportunities in the last two matches. He bowled three overs in the Ranchi ODI and did not take any wickets. In Raipur too, he bowled only four overs and conceded 28 runs without taking a wicket. Sundar scored 13 runs in the first ODI. He scored only one run in the second ODI. In such a situation, a specialist batsman has been included in the team in his place.