Asia Cup 2025: Dream11 logo will not appear on Team India jersey

Dream11 Withdraws as Team India Title Sponsor: Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, fantasy gaming platform Dream11 has reportedly decided to withdraw as the title sponsor for Team India. This means the Dream11 logo will not be displayed on the jerseys of Indian players during the tournament.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 24, 2025

Dream 11 withdraws as Team India Title Sponsor
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम। (फोटो सोर्स: IANS)

Dream11 Withdraws as Team India Title Sponsor: Fantasy gaming platform Dream11 has reportedly decided to withdraw as the title sponsor of Team India, just ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

This decision comes after the Parliament passed the Online Gaming Promotion and Regulation Bill and it became law after President Droupadi Murmu's signature.

The Indian team will participate in the Asia Cup in Dubai from 9 September. During the tournament, Indian players may be seen wearing jerseys without the Dream11 logo.

BCCI to Issue a New Tender

According to an NDTV report, Dream11 decided to withdraw its name as the title sponsor of Team India following the passage of the Online Gaming Promotion and Regulation Bill 2025. The report states that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will now invite new bids for the jersey sponsorship rights. Although jerseys with the Dream11 logo have already been printed for the Asia Cup, they will not be used in the tournament.

Dream11's Sponsorship Deal

Dream11 secured the title sponsorship of the Indian cricket team in 2023, replacing the struggling ed-tech giant Byju's, for ₹358 crore (approximately £33 million). This amounted to ₹3 crore per domestic match and ₹1 crore for overseas matches. After Dream11's withdrawal, the Indian team will likely play all its matches in the Asia Cup 2025 without a jersey sponsor.

BCCI Will Not Violate the Law

On this issue, BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia stated earlier this week that the board will not violate any law. He said, "If it's not permitted, we won't do it. The BCCI will abide by every policy made by the central government."

Jail and Fines for Advertising

The Online Gaming Promotion and Regulation Bill 2025 aims to ban online gaming involving real money. It also prohibits companies from advertising. Platforms or influencers displaying such advertisements could face a fine of ₹50 lakh and imprisonment.

