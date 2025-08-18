Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Asia Cup 2025: Explosive Wicketkeeper-Batsman Ishan Kishan Ruled Out Due to Injury, Misses Duleep Trophy

When the East Zone team for the 2025 Dilip Trophy was announced, wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan was named captain. Kishan was unable to participate in the final Test match against England due to injury.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 18, 2025

Ishan Kishan Celebrating 100 in ODI (Photo- IANS)
Left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan (Photo: IANS)

Ishan Kishan Injury, Duleep Trophy 2025: Left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the Duleep Trophy 2025 due to injury. Kishan was appointed captain of the East Zone for this tournament, but his injury has put a stop to his participation. The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled for next month, with the team announcement likely on August 19th. This has dealt a significant blow to his chances of selection in the Indian team.

Odisha Cricket Association Confirms

The Odisha Cricket Association confirmed this news on the social media platform X, stating that Odisha wicketkeeper-batsman Ashish Swain has been included in the East Zone team for the Duleep Trophy in place of Ishan Kishan. Ashish Swain will be part of the team alongside Sandeep Patnaik, while Swastik Samal has been selected as a standby player.

Kishan's Injury History

Ishan Kishan was previously ruled out of the last Test match against England as he could not replace Rishabh Pant due to injury. The selectors had hoped that Kishan would be fully fit, deliver a stellar performance in the Duleep Trophy, and strengthen his claim for the Asia Cup. However, his injury has once again created difficulties for him. In his absence, the captaincy of the East Zone may be entrusted to Abhimanyu Easwaran.

East Zone Team

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ashish Swain (wicketkeeper), Sandeep Patnaik, Virat Singh, Danish Das, Sridham Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami.

