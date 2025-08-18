Asia Cup 2025: Explosive Wicketkeeper-Batsman Ishan Kishan Ruled Out Due to Injury, Misses Duleep Trophy

Ishan Kishan was previously ruled out of the last Test match against England as he could not replace Rishabh Pant due to injury. The selectors had hoped that Kishan would be fully fit, deliver a stellar performance in the Duleep Trophy, and strengthen his claim for the Asia Cup. However, his injury has once again created difficulties for him. In his absence, the captaincy of the East Zone may be entrusted to Abhimanyu Easwaran.