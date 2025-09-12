Asia Cup 2025: One Team Eliminated, India and Afghanistan Top Groups

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Update: The third match of the Asia Cup 2025 was played on Thursday night between Bangladesh and Hong Kong. In this Group B encounter, Bangladesh secured a resounding seven-wicket victory. Batting first, Hong Kong managed 143 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Bangladesh, thanks to a blistering half-century by captain Liton Das, comfortably chased down the target, reaching 144 for 3 with 14 balls to spare. This match resulted in significant changes to the Asia Cup 2025 points table. Let's look at the current standings of all teams.
This was Hong Kong's second match in the Asia Cup 2025, resulting in a crushing seven-wicket defeat against Bangladesh. Previously, they suffered a heavy 94-run loss against Afghanistan. Each team plays three matches in the group stage, and Hong Kong, having lost both their matches, sits at the bottom of the points table with zero points and a net run rate of -2.889. It's safe to say Hong Kong is virtually eliminated from the tournament, although an official announcement is pending.
India and Afghanistan are currently leading their respective groups. Afghanistan registered a significant victory over Hong Kong in their opening Asia Cup match, winning by a considerable margin. They now top Group B with 2 points and a net run rate of +4.700. Meanwhile, India, after their historic win against UAE in the second match of the tournament, leads Group A with 2 points and an impressive net run rate of +10.483.
|Group A
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+10.483
|Oman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|UAE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-10.483
|Group B
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Afghanistan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+4.700
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+1.001
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Hong Kong
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2.889