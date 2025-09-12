Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2025: One Team Eliminated, India and Afghanistan Top Groups

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Update: Three matches have been played in the Asia Cup so far, and Hong Kong's team is almost out of the tournament. Meanwhile, India and Afghanistan are topping their respective groups.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 12, 2025

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Update
Asia Cup 2025 (Photo Source: X@/ACCMedia1)

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Update: The third match of the Asia Cup 2025 was played on Thursday night between Bangladesh and Hong Kong. In this Group B encounter, Bangladesh secured a resounding seven-wicket victory. Batting first, Hong Kong managed 143 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Bangladesh, thanks to a blistering half-century by captain Liton Das, comfortably chased down the target, reaching 144 for 3 with 14 balls to spare. This match resulted in significant changes to the Asia Cup 2025 points table. Let's look at the current standings of all teams.

Hong Kong Out of the Tournament!

This was Hong Kong's second match in the Asia Cup 2025, resulting in a crushing seven-wicket defeat against Bangladesh. Previously, they suffered a heavy 94-run loss against Afghanistan. Each team plays three matches in the group stage, and Hong Kong, having lost both their matches, sits at the bottom of the points table with zero points and a net run rate of -2.889. It's safe to say Hong Kong is virtually eliminated from the tournament, although an official announcement is pending.

India and Afghanistan Top the Tables

India and Afghanistan are currently leading their respective groups. Afghanistan registered a significant victory over Hong Kong in their opening Asia Cup match, winning by a considerable margin. They now top Group B with 2 points and a net run rate of +4.700. Meanwhile, India, after their historic win against UAE in the second match of the tournament, leads Group A with 2 points and an impressive net run rate of +10.483.

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table

























































Group AMatchesWonLostTiedNo ResultPointsNet Run Rate
India110002+10.483
Oman0000000.000
Pakistan0000000.000
UAE101000-10.483

























































Group BMatchesWonLostTiedNo ResultPointsNet Run Rate
Afghanistan110002+4.700
Bangladesh110002+1.001
Sri Lanka0000000.000
Hong Kong202000-2.889

Share the news:

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2025

Published on:

12 Sept 2025 09:03 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Asia Cup 2025: One Team Eliminated, India and Afghanistan Top Groups
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.