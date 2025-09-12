Asia Cup 2025: One Team Eliminated, India and Afghanistan Top Groups

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Update: The third match of the Asia Cup 2025 was played on Thursday night between Bangladesh and Hong Kong. In this Group B encounter, Bangladesh secured a resounding seven-wicket victory. Batting first, Hong Kong managed 143 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Bangladesh, thanks to a blistering half-century by captain Liton Das, comfortably chased down the target, reaching 144 for 3 with 14 balls to spare. This match resulted in significant changes to the Asia Cup 2025 points table. Let's look at the current standings of all teams.