IND vs SA 1st T20: Cuttack pitch sees India fall short against South Africa every time, record shameful

Only three T20 matches have been played at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium so far. Out of these, two matches have been played between India and South Africa, in which the visiting team has been dominant. The African team won both matches while chasing the target. The first international T20 between India and South Africa was played here in 2015, which the African team won by 6 wickets. In another match between the two teams in 2022, visiting South Africa defeated India by 4 wickets. India's only T20 victory here was against Sri Lanka in 2017. In this match, India had defeated Sri Lanka by a huge margin of 93 runs.