IND vs SA 1st T20, Cuttack: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at Barabati is helpful for batsmen and spin bowlers. Initially, the pitch offers good bounce and pace, due to which the ball comes nicely onto the bat and batsmen score runs quickly. Accurate line and length are necessary to take wickets. However, because this pitch is made of black soil, it tends to slow down, making it difficult to play big shots and benefiting spin bowlers. The average score on this wicket is around 160 to 180. The boundary length is between 65-70 meters, which is challenging for big hitters.