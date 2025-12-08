IND vs SA 1st T20, Cuttack: Pitch and weather report

ChatGPT said: The first T20 between India and South Africa will be played at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium (Photo: BCCI/X)
India vs South Africa, 1st T20 Pitch and Weather Report: The first match of the five-match T20 series between India and South Africa will be played tomorrow, i.e., December 9. The Indian team will aim to start the series with a win in this match to be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Before this, India had to face a 0-2 defeat in the Test series. However, the team retaliated in the ODI series and won the series 2-1.
A T20 match is being played here in Cuttack after three years. The last time India played a T20 match against South Africa here was in 2022. India lost that match by four wickets. India has lost twice to South Africa at this stadium. In such a situation, Team India will enter the field with the intention of improving its record. Let's find out about the pitch of Barabati and the weather in Cuttack before this match.
The pitch at Barabati is helpful for batsmen and spin bowlers. Initially, the pitch offers good bounce and pace, due to which the ball comes nicely onto the bat and batsmen score runs quickly. Accurate line and length are necessary to take wickets. However, because this pitch is made of black soil, it tends to slow down, making it difficult to play big shots and benefiting spin bowlers. The average score on this wicket is around 160 to 180. The boundary length is between 65-70 meters, which is challenging for big hitters.
In most Indian stadiums, teams prefer to chase. Cuttack is near the sea, so there is a high possibility of dew here. In evening matches, dew makes batting easier in the second innings, which benefits chasing teams. However, due to the slow nature of the pitch, bowlers also get some assistance.
The temperature in Cuttack on December 9 is expected to be between 12 to 15 degrees Celsius. As the match will be played in the evening, the weather will be very cold, which might make it difficult for the players to warm up. The weather will be clear, with only a 10% chance of rain. There is a possibility of 48% humidity here on Tuesday. The wind will blow at a speed of 8 kilometers per hour.
