IPL 2026 Auction: Sunil Gavaskar hits out, says some players aren’t worth a moment

According to Gavaskar, there should also be a salary cap for uncapped players. He said that players who have performed well for India, who were sold at the base price initially, have now become great for India. However, the trend has changed in the last few years. New faces emerge and attract huge bids. Then they disappear after one or two seasons. Gavaskar said, "Some young players come and take huge amounts for just 16 days of cricket in the auction, which is many times more than the Ranji Trophy salary. Many of these players don't even get a chance and disappear after one or two seasons. We should learn some lessons from all this."