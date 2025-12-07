Cricket Star Smriti Mandhana Announces End of Wedding Plans With Palash Muchhal

Image: Instagram@smriti_mandhana
Star Indian women's cricket team batter and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding has been cancelled. Smriti herself announced this. She confirmed this on social media on Sunday. The two were scheduled to get married on November 23 at Mandhana Farm House in Sangli, but the wedding was postponed due to a sudden deterioration in her father's health. Following this, various speculations started circulating on social media. However, the star batter of Team India has now stated that her wedding with Palash Muchhal has been cancelled.
Smriti wrote on her Insta story, "There have been a lot of speculations about my life over the past few weeks, and I feel it is important for me to speak openly at this point. I am a very private person and wish to keep it that way, but I must clarify that the wedding has now been called off."
Smriti Mandhana further wrote, "I wish to put this matter to rest here and request all of you to do the same. I request you to respect the privacy of both families at this time and give us the space to move forward at our own pace. I believe we all have a larger purpose behind us, and for me, that purpose has always been to represent my country at the highest level. I hope to continue playing for India for as long as possible and win trophies, and my focus will always remain on this. Thank you for all your support. It's time to move on now."
