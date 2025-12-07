Cricket Star Smriti Mandhana Announces End of Wedding Plans With Palash Muchhal

Smriti Mandhana further wrote, "I wish to put this matter to rest here and request all of you to do the same. I request you to respect the privacy of both families at this time and give us the space to move forward at our own pace. I believe we all have a larger purpose behind us, and for me, that purpose has always been to represent my country at the highest level. I hope to continue playing for India for as long as possible and win trophies, and my focus will always remain on this. Thank you for all your support. It's time to move on now."