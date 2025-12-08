8 December 2025,

Monday

Cricket News

SMAT 2025: Mohammed Shami Takes Four Wickets for Just 30 Runs

Shami bowled brilliantly, taking four wickets for just 30 runs in his four-over spell.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 08, 2025

Mohammed Shami Ajit Agarkar Controversy

Mohammed Shami, Indian cricketer. (Photo: IANS)

Bengal vs Haryana, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025: Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami is continuously making waves with his lethal bowling in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025. On Monday, in a do-or-die encounter in Group C between Bengal and Haryana, Shami delivered a stellar performance, picking up four wickets, which has eased Bengal's path to qualifying for the knockout stage.

Shami's Lethal Bowling

Bengal chose to bowl first after winning the toss. Haryana's batting line-up showed early promise, but Shami restricted them to 191 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs by scalping four wickets for just 30 runs in his four overs. His economy rate of 7.50 proved quite effective in this high-scoring match.

Excellent Performance in SMAT 2025

Earlier, Shami had taken three wickets for 34 runs against Puducherry, and four wickets for 13 runs against the Army, earning him the Player of the Match award. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 so far, Shami has taken 12 wickets in six matches at an average of 17.42.

Harbhajan Singh Demands Shami's Return

This domestic brilliance from Shami comes at a time when questions are being raised about the fitness and form of Indian fast bowlers in the ODI series against South Africa. In the second ODI, despite taking two wickets, Prasidh Krishna conceded 85 runs. Following this performance, former spinner Harbhajan Singh strongly demanded Shami's return.

Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel, "Where is Shami? I don't know why Shami is not playing. I understand you have Prasidh, he is a good bowler, but he still has a lot to learn. You had good bowlers and you gradually sidelined them. With Bumrah, it's one bowling attack, and without Bumrah, it's a completely different attack. We need to learn the art of winning matches without Jasprit Bumrah."

It is worth noting that Shami last played international cricket in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand. Before that, he had returned to T20s against England and took three wickets in that match. He has not played any other T20 match since then.

Published on:

08 Dec 2025 03:37 pm

