Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money Unveiled

Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money Revealed: The Asia Cup 2025 will be played from 9 September to 28 September in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This year's tournament, played in the T20 format, will feature eight teams. The tournament will commence with a match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The match is scheduled to take place on 9 September, the same day as the announcement of the prize money. India, the world's number-1 T20 team, will play against the UAE on Wednesday, 10 September, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.