Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money Unveiled

Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money Revealed: The Asia Cup 2025 will be played from 9 September to 28 September in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This year's tournament, played in the T20 format, will feature eight teams. The tournament will commence with a match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The match is scheduled to take place on 9 September, the same day as the announcement of the prize money. India, the world's number-1 T20 team, will play against the UAE on Wednesday, 10 September, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
According to media reports, the winning team will receive ₹2.6 crore, while the runner-up team will receive ₹1.3 crore. The Player of the Series will receive ₹12.5 lakh. The previous edition of the Asia Cup, played in 2023 in the One Day International (ODI) format, was won by India, led by Rohit Sharma, who defeated Sri Lanka in the final. In that season, India received ₹1.25 crore as the winner.
After playing their first match against the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, the Indian men's cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will face their arch-rivals Pakistan. The Group A match between India and Pakistan is scheduled for Sunday, 14 September, in Dubai. For their third group match, the Indian team will travel to Abu Dhabi to play against Oman on 19 September.