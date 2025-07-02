Asia Cup 2025 Schedule Nearly Finalised: India-Pakistan to Clash Twice

Awaiting BCCI Approval Due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, India’s participation in the Asia Cup remains officially unconfirmed. Last month, BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia refuted rumours that India would not participate in the tournament. According to a report by InsideSport, the BCCI is awaiting the Indian government’s response regarding participation in the Asia Cup 2025. The report quotes a BCCI official as saying that there is no discussion or even remote consideration of boycotting the tournament. “We play Pakistan in ICC events, and unless our government says otherwise, this will continue,” the official stated.

17-Day Tournament Meanwhile, according to a report in TOI, the schedule for the 17-day tournament is almost finalised, with the first match on 5 September and the final on 21 September. The tournament will follow a group stage followed by a Super Four format. It is worth noting that the Asia Cup and ICC events are the only platforms where India and Pakistan regularly face each other.