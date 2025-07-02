scriptAsia Cup 2025 Schedule Nearly Finalised: India-Pakistan to Clash Twice | Latest News | Patrika News
Asia Cup 2025 Schedule Nearly Finalised: India-Pakistan to Clash Twice

India vs Pakistan: The Asia Cup 2025 will be held in the UAE under a hybrid model. According to reports, the 17-day tournament will feature at least two clashes between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, with the dates for these matches also having been revealed.

BharatJul 02, 2025 / 03:23 pm

Patrika Desk

India vs Pakistan: The Asia Cup 2025 is reportedly set to commence on 5 September. The tournament will feature at least two clashes between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The report also mentions the potential dates for these encounters. While India is scheduled to host the tournament, both the BCCI and the PCB are unlikely to allow their teams to play in India. Therefore, the UAE will co-host the Asia Cup 2025, with all matches played under a hybrid model. Besides India and Pakistan, this high-voltage tournament will include Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the UAE, making it a six-team competition.

Awaiting BCCI Approval

Due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, India’s participation in the Asia Cup remains officially unconfirmed. Last month, BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia refuted rumours that India would not participate in the tournament. According to a report by InsideSport, the BCCI is awaiting the Indian government’s response regarding participation in the Asia Cup 2025. The report quotes a BCCI official as saying that there is no discussion or even remote consideration of boycotting the tournament. “We play Pakistan in ICC events, and unless our government says otherwise, this will continue,” the official stated.

17-Day Tournament

Meanwhile, according to a report in TOI, the schedule for the 17-day tournament is almost finalised, with the first match on 5 September and the final on 21 September. The tournament will follow a group stage followed by a Super Four format. It is worth noting that the Asia Cup and ICC events are the only platforms where India and Pakistan regularly face each other.

India-Pakistan Clash Dates

The report suggests that India’s first encounter with arch-rival Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 will be on 7 September, with a second potential clash on 14 September. The report also mentions that most participating nations are nearing approval from their respective governments to participate in the Asia Cup.

