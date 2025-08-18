Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cricket News

Asia Cup selection buzz: Report says Shubman and Yashasvi may miss out, 2 players in spotlight

Team India Update for Asia Cup 2025: The announcement of the Indian team for the Asia Cup is slated for August 19th. However, a significant report suggests that Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal may be omitted from the squad, with two players who performed exceptionally well in IPL 2025 being selected instead.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 18, 2025

Team India Update for Asia Cup 2025
Indian T20 team (Photo Source: IANS)

Team India Update for Asia Cup 2025: With less than three weeks remaining before the start of the Asia Cup 2025, the announcement of the Indian team is scheduled for 19 August. The tournament begins on 9 September. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have been performing exceptionally well as opening batsmen in T20 Internationals recently. There seems to be no reason to exclude either of them.

Speculation was rife that the selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, wanted to include Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the T20 squad. There were also reports that Gill could be made the vice-captain of the T20 team to eventually become captain across all formats.

However, recent reports suggest that neither will feature in the Asia Cup 2025.

Why Gill and Jaiswal Might Be Omitted

According to a report by Sportstar, the selectors are reportedly making a significant decision to leave Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal out of the Asia Cup 2025 squad. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar is planning to retain the core group that performed exceptionally well in recent T20 International matches under the coaching of Gautam Gambhir.

Potential Return for Two Players

The report also suggests that the selectors want to include Shreyas Iyer and Jitesh Sharma in the Asia Cup team. Jitesh Sharma had a stellar performance for RCB in IPL 2025, impressing everyone with his big shots and contributing significantly to the team's first title win. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer played a crucial role in leading Punjab Kings to the final.

Shreyas and Jitesh Missed Out Under Gambhir's Coaching

It's worth noting that since Gautam Gambhir became coach, neither Shreyas Iyer nor Jitesh Sharma has played a single T20 International match. Shreyas Iyer last played a T20 International in December 2023, while Jitesh Sharma's last match was in January 2024.

