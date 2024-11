AUS vs IND 1st Test: Bad news for India before Perth Test, 3 star players injured one by one

AUS vs IND 1st Test: India has received a third major blow just before the first Test against Australia in Perth under the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. During the India A match, Shubman Gill has suffered an injury to his finger, making it difficult for him to play in the Perth Test.

New Delhi•Nov 16, 2024 / 03:44 pm• Patrika Desk

Australia vs India five-match Border-Gavaskar Test series is set to begin on November 22 in Perth, but just before the start of the series, Indian fans are receiving bad news. It is being told that Indian star batsman Shubman Gill has suffered an injury to his finger during the India A match. Now the question is, if Shubman Gill is indeed unavailable for the first BGT Test, who will bat at number three for India?

Shubman Gill’s injury is concerning Let’s tell you that the practice match for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy has not been easy for India. Indian batsmen have struggled on the bouncy pitches. Firstly, Sarfaraz Khan was injured during the India A match. Then, on Friday, KL Rahul was also injured. And today, on November 16, Shubman Gill has also been injured. The injury to Shubman Gill’s finger is being described as concerning.