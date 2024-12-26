AUS vs IND 4th Test: After Clash with Kohli, Sam Konstas’ Reply Will Make You a Fan!

scriptAUS vs IND 4th Test: After Clash with Kohli, Sam Konstas’ Reply Will Make You a Fan! | AUS vs IND 4th Test: After Clash with Kohli, Sam Konstas&#39; Reply Will Make You a Fan! | Latest News | Patrika News
AUS vs IND 4th Test: Sam Konstas spoke about his on-field exchange with Virat Kohli after getting out; what he said will earn him even more respect from cricket fans.

New DelhiDec 26, 2024 / 01:41 pm

Patrika Desk

Sam Konstas
AUS vs IND 4th Test: Kohli and Constas clash on Day 1: A clash occurred between India’s star batsman Virat Kohli and debutant Sam Konstas of Australia on the first day of the Melbourne Test. The incident happened during the 10th over when Kohli and Konstas collided on the pitch after the completion of the over. A brief verbal exchange followed, but it was quickly diffused by Usman Khawaja. Replays later showed that Konstas was walking towards the other end while Kohli, tossing the ball in his hand from outside the pitch, collided with him.

Response wins hearts

Konstas later told Channel Seven, “I didn’t see him. I was adjusting my gloves and then our shoulders bumped. But it happens in cricket.” Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, during commentary, observed, “Look at how Virat is walking. Virat went to the right of the pitch and initiated this collision.” Speaking to Channel Seven, Simon Taufel deemed the incident inappropriate under the ICC Code of Conduct.
Taufel stated, “The long shot provided by the director clearly shows Virat Kohli changing his line and coming into Constas’s line. There is a provision in the ICC Code of Conduct relating to inappropriate physical behaviour. After the day’s play, it will have to be seen whether Kohli’s behaviour falls under this. I think the umpires and referees will be taking this matter seriously.”
The 19-year-old Konstas scored a half-century in just 52 balls on his Test debut. At the time of the collision with Kohli, he was on 27 runs off 38 balls. Playing some spectacular scoop and ramp shots off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling, Konstas scored 60 runs off 65 balls, including six fours and two sixes. He was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja before the lunch break.

