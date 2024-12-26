AUS vs IND 4th Test: After Clash with Kohli, Sam Konstas’ Reply Will Make You a Fan!

Response wins hearts Konstas later told Channel Seven, “I didn’t see him. I was adjusting my gloves and then our shoulders bumped. But it happens in cricket.” Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, during commentary, observed, “Look at how Virat is walking. Virat went to the right of the pitch and initiated this collision.” Speaking to Channel Seven, Simon Taufel deemed the incident inappropriate under the ICC Code of Conduct.

Taufel stated, “The long shot provided by the director clearly shows Virat Kohli changing his line and coming into Constas’s line. There is a provision in the ICC Code of Conduct relating to inappropriate physical behaviour. After the day’s play, it will have to be seen whether Kohli’s behaviour falls under this. I think the umpires and referees will be taking this matter seriously.”

The 19-year-old Konstas scored a half-century in just 52 balls on his Test debut. At the time of the collision with Kohli, he was on 27 runs off 38 balls. Playing some spectacular scoop and ramp shots off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling, Konstas scored 60 runs off 65 balls, including six fours and two sixes. He was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja before the lunch break.