AUS vs IND 4th Test: Kohli Fined by ICC After On-Field Altercation with Konstas

AUS vs IND 4th Test: On the first day of the Melbourne Test, Virat Kohli and debutant Sam Konstas clashed, with Kohli deemed at fault.

New DelhiDec 26, 2024 / 02:35 pm

Patrika Desk

Virat Kohli Fined 20 percent match fee
The fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India witnessed a heated on-field confrontation on the very first day. A clash occurred between veteran Indian batsman Virat Kohli and Australian debutant Sam Konstas. The ICC has taken action and imposed a penalty on Virat Kohli.
During the tenth over of the day, Kohli and Constas collided on the pitch after the completion of the over. A brief verbal exchange followed, but it was quickly diffused by Usman Khawaja. Replays later showed that Constas was walking towards the other end while Kohli, tossing the ball in his hand from outside the pitch, collided with him.

ICC Imposes Penalty on Kohli

Following the incident, the ICC acted swiftly after the day’s play concluded, taking action against Kohli. He was fined 20% of his match fee. However, Constas downplayed the altercation after the match, stating that such incidents are common in cricket. Constas, on his debut, scored 60 runs before being dismissed LBW by Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia Reach 311 Runs

At the close of play, Australia had reached 311 runs for the loss of six wickets. Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets, while Akashdeep, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar each claimed one wicket. Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first in Melbourne. The opening batsmen added 89 runs for the first wicket. All three top-order batsmen scored half-centuries, and Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 68 runs at the end of the day’s play, alongside captain Pat Cummins who was unbeaten on 8 runs.

