AUS vs IND 4th Test: Kohli Fined by ICC After On-Field Altercation with Konstas

During the tenth over of the day, Kohli and Constas collided on the pitch after the completion of the over. A brief verbal exchange followed, but it was quickly diffused by Usman Khawaja. Replays later showed that Constas was walking towards the other end while Kohli, tossing the ball in his hand from outside the pitch, collided with him.

ICC Imposes Penalty on Kohli Following the incident, the ICC acted swiftly after the day’s play concluded, taking action against Kohli. He was fined 20% of his match fee. However, Constas downplayed the altercation after the match, stating that such incidents are common in cricket. Constas, on his debut, scored 60 runs before being dismissed LBW by Ravindra Jadeja.