AUS vs IND: Australian captain is scared of this Indian player

Cummins, Starc, and Lyon are wary of Pant’s excellent record Australian fans still remember Pant’s performance in the last BGT. In Test cricket, Cummins has never got Pant out, and Pant has performed exceptionally well against Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon. His average against them is 60 and 45.8, respectively, and among the four Australian bowlers, only Josh Hazlewood (average 32) has troubled him. Even in the last series, it was not the Australian team that got Pant out, but he got himself out.

Cummins is aware of Pant’s threat After returning from a car accident, Pant has already scored three half-centuries and a century in five matches. Cummins is very cautious of this aggressive batsman and is making good plans to counter him in the Perth Test on November 22. Cummins told HT that Pant is a player who always takes the game forward quickly, so you need to have good plans against him.

When he gets going, he becomes dangerous… Cummins further said that Rishabh Pant has played well, and he had a good series in Australia last time. Yes, we know that when he gets going, he can become very dangerous. So, we will try to make good plans and hope they are successful.