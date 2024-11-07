scriptAUS vs IND: Australian captain is scared of this Indian player | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

AUS vs IND: Australian captain is scared of this Indian player

AUS vs IND: Rishabh Pant has played only 7 Test matches against Australia so far, and all of them have been played in Australia, where his average is 62.40. That’s why Australian captain Pat Cummins is fearful of Pant’s performance.

New DelhiNov 07, 2024 / 02:46 pm

Patrika Desk

Pat Cummins
AUS vs IND: The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is just two weeks away. The Australian team is working hard for this five-match Test series. That’s why Australia has removed its captain Pat Cummins and other key players from the third ODI against Pakistan and has started preparing for the series against India. Meanwhile, Australian captain Pat Cummins also realises that Rishabh Pant is the most important player to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Although Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill have made significant contributions, it was Pant who breached the Gabba fort three years ago.

Cummins, Starc, and Lyon are wary of Pant’s excellent record

Australian fans still remember Pant’s performance in the last BGT. In Test cricket, Cummins has never got Pant out, and Pant has performed exceptionally well against Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon. His average against them is 60 and 45.8, respectively, and among the four Australian bowlers, only Josh Hazlewood (average 32) has troubled him. Even in the last series, it was not the Australian team that got Pant out, but he got himself out.

Cummins is aware of Pant’s threat

After returning from a car accident, Pant has already scored three half-centuries and a century in five matches. Cummins is very cautious of this aggressive batsman and is making good plans to counter him in the Perth Test on November 22. Cummins told HT that Pant is a player who always takes the game forward quickly, so you need to have good plans against him.

When he gets going, he becomes dangerous…

Cummins further said that Rishabh Pant has played well, and he had a good series in Australia last time. Yes, we know that when he gets going, he can become very dangerous. So, we will try to make good plans and hope they are successful.

Rishabh Pant’s record against Australia

It is worth noting that Rishabh Pant has scored 624 runs in 12 innings of 7 Test matches against Australia at an average of 62.40 and a strike rate of 72.13. During this period, he scored two half-centuries and a century.

News / Sports / Cricket News / AUS vs IND: Australian captain is scared of this Indian player

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi called Trump on phone, said – ‘I’m eager to work together again’

National News

PM Modi called Trump on phone, said – ‘I’m eager to work together again’

in 52 minutes

Kamala Harris speaks on Trump’s victory, Joe Biden to address America today

Political

Kamala Harris speaks on Trump’s victory, Joe Biden to address America today

in 2 hours

Former US President Obama, UN Secretary General, and President Biden congratulate Trump

world

Former US President Obama, UN Secretary General, and President Biden congratulate Trump

44 minutes ago

For the first time in Sri Lanka, this tournament will feature stars from around the world

Cricket News

For the first time in Sri Lanka, this tournament will feature stars from around the world

in 1 hour

Latest Cricket News

For the first time in Sri Lanka, this tournament will feature stars from around the world

Cricket News

For the first time in Sri Lanka, this tournament will feature stars from around the world

in 1 hour

Ricky Ponting’s Prediction, These Players Will Shine in Border Gavaskar Trophy

Cricket News

Ricky Ponting’s Prediction, These Players Will Shine in Border Gavaskar Trophy

in 45 minutes

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: It will be difficult to find buyers for these 4 giant players

Cricket News

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: It will be difficult to find buyers for these 4 giant players

18 hours ago

Sunil Gavaskar Ask for a warm-up match before the Border Gavaskar Trophy

Cricket News

Sunil Gavaskar Ask for a warm-up match before the Border Gavaskar Trophy

2 days ago

Trending Sports News

IND A vs AUS A: 6 मैचों में 4 शतक ठोक सनसनी मचाने वाला बल्लेबाज ऑस्ट्रेलिया जाते ही हो गया फ्लॉप, माना जा रहा था पुजारा का रिप्लेसमेंट

क्रिकेट

IND A vs AUS A: 6 मैचों में 4 शतक ठोक सनसनी मचाने वाला बल्लेबाज ऑस्ट्रेलिया जाते ही हो गया फ्लॉप, माना जा रहा था पुजारा का रिप्लेसमेंट

in 5 hours

IND vs SA , T20 Series: अफ्रीकी जमीन पर पिछली 5 टी20 सीरीज नहीं हारा भारत, क्या सूर्या ब्रिगेड रचेगी इतिहास ?

क्रिकेट

IND vs SA , T20 Series: अफ्रीकी जमीन पर पिछली 5 टी20 सीरीज नहीं हारा भारत, क्या सूर्या ब्रिगेड रचेगी इतिहास ?

in 5 hours

IPL 2025 Mega Auction से पहले चोट से उबरते ही इस भारतीय स्टार खिलाड़ी ने दोहरा शतक जड़ उड़ाया गर्दा

क्रिकेट

IPL 2025 Mega Auction से पहले चोट से उबरते ही इस भारतीय स्टार खिलाड़ी ने दोहरा शतक जड़ उड़ाया गर्दा

in 5 hours

अफगानिस्तान के 18 वर्षीय स्पिनर ने रचा इतिहास, जानें कौन है अल्लाह गजनफर, KKR से है खास कनेक्‍शन

क्रिकेट

अफगानिस्तान के 18 वर्षीय स्पिनर ने रचा इतिहास, जानें कौन है अल्लाह गजनफर, KKR से है खास कनेक्‍शन

in 3 hours

WI vs ENG 3rd Test: लाइव मैच में हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा… अपने ही कप्तान पर भड़के अल्जारी जोसेफ, गुस्से में छोड़ा मैदान

क्रिकेट

WI vs ENG 3rd Test: लाइव मैच में हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा… अपने ही कप्तान पर भड़के अल्जारी जोसेफ, गुस्से में छोड़ा मैदान

in 2 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.