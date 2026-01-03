India vs New Zealand: Indian ODI Squad Announcement Today, Three Major Changes Expected in Squad! This Veteran Could Make a Comeback

Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami’s return likely (Photo: ESPNcricinfo)
IND vs NZ ODI Probable Squad: New Zealand's tour of India is set to begin on January 11. In this tour, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20 Internationals will be played between the two teams. The Indian squad for the T20 series has already been announced. This is the same team that will play in the T20 World Cup. The announcement of the Indian team for the ODI series is scheduled for today, January 3. Three major changes are possible in this squad. Meanwhile, it is being speculated that Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami might make a comeback. However, there is uncertainty regarding the second wicket-keeper batsman.
The strongest possibility in the announcement of the Indian ODI team is the return of fast bowler Mohammed Shami. Shami had not found a place in the team since the Champions Trophy. But by performing brilliantly in domestic cricket, Shami has once again staked his claim for a return to the team. Apart from Shami, wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan's return to ODI cricket is also considered almost certain. He might be included in the team in place of Rishabh Pant. Kishan has recently knocked on the team's door again with his explosive batting in domestic cricket. Kishan has also scored a double century in ODIs.
Captain Shubman Gill, who was out of the previous ODI series due to injury, is making a comeback. He is ready to lead the team once again. Dhruv Jurel might have to make way for him. Also, Tilak Varma might have to sit out. Apart from this, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya have been rested for this series. The biggest happy news for Indian fans is that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen in action once again. The first ODI of the series will be played in Vadodara on January 11.
Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.
