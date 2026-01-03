India vs New Zealand: Indian ODI Squad Announcement Today, Three Major Changes Expected in Squad! This Veteran Could Make a Comeback

IND vs NZ ODI Probable Squad: New Zealand's tour of India is set to begin on January 11. In this tour, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20 Internationals will be played between the two teams. The Indian squad for the T20 series has already been announced. This is the same team that will play in the T20 World Cup. The announcement of the Indian team for the ODI series is scheduled for today, January 3. Three major changes are possible in this squad. Meanwhile, it is being speculated that Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami might make a comeback. However, there is uncertainty regarding the second wicket-keeper batsman.