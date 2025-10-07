Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Australia Announce Squads for India Series, Cummins and Three Others Out; Marsh to Captain

Australia squad announced: Australia has announced its squad for the ODI and T20 series against the Indian team. Pat Cummins, Aaron Hardy, Marnus Labuschagne, and Matthew Kuhnemann have been left out of the team. Mitchell Marsh has been handed the captaincy for both formats.

Oct 07, 2025

Australia squad announce

Australia cricket team. (Photo source: IANS)

Australia squad announced: Cricket Australia has announced its squad for all three matches of the ODI series and the first two matches of the T20 series against India. Mitchell Marsh will lead the Australian team in both formats. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins, who is recovering from an injury, has not been included in the team. Players like Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa have been given opportunities in Australia's ODI team, while Aaron Hardie, Marnus Labuschagne, and Matthew Kuhnemann have been left out of this team.

Alex Carey to miss opening matches

On the other hand, due to a Sheffield Shield match, wicketkeeper Alex Carey will not be available for the opening T20 match. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell is out of this team due to a wrist fracture. Australia has included Matthew Renshaw and Mitchell Owen in the team with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup, so that these batsmen can strengthen the middle order.

ODI series to begin from October 19

According to the chairman of the selection committee, George Bailey, the T20 team has been put together for World Cup preparations, but some players will be playing the Ashes series and Sheffield Shield, under which Cameron Green has not been included in the T20 team. The Indian and Australian teams will play a three-match ODI series between October 19-25 in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney, after which five T20 matches will be played between October 29 and November 8 in Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast, and Brisbane.

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa.

Australian squad for the first two T20 matches: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

