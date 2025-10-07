Australia Announce Squads for India Series, Cummins and Three Others Out; Marsh to Captain

Australia squad announced: Cricket Australia has announced its squad for all three matches of the ODI series and the first two matches of the T20 series against India. Mitchell Marsh will lead the Australian team in both formats. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins, who is recovering from an injury, has not been included in the team. Players like Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa have been given opportunities in Australia's ODI team, while Aaron Hardie, Marnus Labuschagne, and Matthew Kuhnemann have been left out of this team.