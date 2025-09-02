Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Cricket News

Australia Captain Pat Cummins Ruled Out of India Series After Injury

Pat Cummins Ruled Out of India Series: Australia's team has suffered a major blow after captain Pat Cummins (पैट कमिंस) was ruled out of the upcoming series against New Zealand and India. Cricket Australia announced that Cummins has a stress fracture in his spine, sidelining him from the matches.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

Pat Cummins Ruled India Series
Australia team captain Pat Cummins. (Photo source: IANS)

Pat Cummins Ruled Out of India Series: Cricket Australia received two significant blows on Tuesday, 2 September. Following Mitchell Starc's retirement from T20 Internationals, a major update has emerged regarding captain Pat Cummins' injury. The 2023 ODI World Cup-winning captain has been ruled out of all cricket until the Ashes series, commencing later this year. This means Cummins will miss the upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand and India due to a stress fracture in his lower back.

Cummins' Absence a Boon for India

Cummins will now remain away from any on-field activity to regain fitness for the Ashes. This will undoubtedly give India an advantage in the bilateral series against Australia. It is worth noting that India are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20 matches. Positively, tickets for the Indian fan zone for all these matches in Australia have already been sold out.

Relief for Rohit and Virat

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, returning to play their first match for India since the Champions Trophy final in February, will also breathe a sigh of relief. They will not have to face Pat Cummins on the fast Australian pitches. The right-arm fast bowler has enjoyed considerable success against this veteran duo, dismissing them a combined 19 times in international cricket.

A statement released by Cricket Australia said that Cummins was rested from the recent T20 series against the West Indies and South Africa. Despite this break, Cummins has been experiencing lower back pain since the West Indies Test tour. Scans have revealed a stress fracture in his lower back, requiring further management in the coming months. Cummins will not be selected for the upcoming limited-overs series against India and will continue his rehabilitation, with a return to bowling scheduled as part of his Ashes preparation.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 10:26 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Australia Captain Pat Cummins Ruled Out of India Series After Injury
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.