Australia Captain Pat Cummins Ruled Out of India Series After Injury

Pat Cummins Ruled Out of India Series: Cricket Australia received two significant blows on Tuesday, 2 September. Following Mitchell Starc's retirement from T20 Internationals, a major update has emerged regarding captain Pat Cummins' injury. The 2023 ODI World Cup-winning captain has been ruled out of all cricket until the Ashes series, commencing later this year. This means Cummins will miss the upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand and India due to a stress fracture in his lower back.
Cummins will now remain away from any on-field activity to regain fitness for the Ashes. This will undoubtedly give India an advantage in the bilateral series against Australia. It is worth noting that India are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20 matches. Positively, tickets for the Indian fan zone for all these matches in Australia have already been sold out.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, returning to play their first match for India since the Champions Trophy final in February, will also breathe a sigh of relief. They will not have to face Pat Cummins on the fast Australian pitches. The right-arm fast bowler has enjoyed considerable success against this veteran duo, dismissing them a combined 19 times in international cricket.
A statement released by Cricket Australia said that Cummins was rested from the recent T20 series against the West Indies and South Africa. Despite this break, Cummins has been experiencing lower back pain since the West Indies Test tour. Scans have revealed a stress fracture in his lower back, requiring further management in the coming months. Cummins will not be selected for the upcoming limited-overs series against India and will continue his rehabilitation, with a return to bowling scheduled as part of his Ashes preparation.