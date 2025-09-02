Australia Captain Pat Cummins Ruled Out of India Series After Injury

A statement released by Cricket Australia said that Cummins was rested from the recent T20 series against the West Indies and South Africa. Despite this break, Cummins has been experiencing lower back pain since the West Indies Test tour. Scans have revealed a stress fracture in his lower back, requiring further management in the coming months. Cummins will not be selected for the upcoming limited-overs series against India and will continue his rehabilitation, with a return to bowling scheduled as part of his Ashes preparation.