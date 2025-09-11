Australia dealt major blow ahead of India series: Aaron Hardie ruled out

Aaron Hardie ruled out: Australia A has suffered another blow ahead of its tour of India. All-rounder Aaron Hardie has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Hardie sustained a left shoulder injury during a training session last Friday and is expected to be out for approximately a month. A statement released by Cricket Australia said that Hardie will complete his rehabilitation in Perth in the coming weeks and could return at the start of the Sheffield Shield season. This is the third blow to Australia A before the series against India. Earlier, Lance Morris and Callum Vidal had been ruled out.