Australia dealt major blow ahead of India series: Aaron Hardie ruled out

Australia A team suffers another setback before India tour: All-rounder Aaron Hardie has been ruled out of the tour of India due to a shoulder injury. All-rounder Will Sutherland has been called up as his replacement.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 11, 2025

Aaron Hardie ruled out
Australian all-rounder Aaron Hardie (Photo source: IANS)

Aaron Hardie ruled out: Australia A has suffered another blow ahead of its tour of India. All-rounder Aaron Hardie has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Hardie sustained a left shoulder injury during a training session last Friday and is expected to be out for approximately a month. A statement released by Cricket Australia said that Hardie will complete his rehabilitation in Perth in the coming weeks and could return at the start of the Sheffield Shield season. This is the third blow to Australia A before the series against India. Earlier, Lance Morris and Callum Vidal had been ruled out.

All-rounder Will Sutherland called up

All-rounder Will Sutherland was initially included in the Australia A squad for the three 50-over matches in Kanpur. He has now been called up for the second red-ball match starting in Lucknow on 23 September.

Sutherland is playing in the T20 Blast for Yorkshire in the ‘A’ series, where he scored 208 runs with a highest score of 58 and took 10 wickets in his 12 matches. The 25-year-old has also played two first-class matches during his county stint.

Hardie in Australia's senior team for two years

Meanwhile, Hardie has been a regular in Australia's senior white-ball teams for the past two years. He has played 15 One Day Internationals and 16 T20 Internationals. In the T20 series against the West Indies in July, which Australia won 5-0, he contributed with scores of 23 and 28 not out, as well as taking three wickets in two matches. He also played two ODIs and a T20I against South Africa last month.

Won match against England Lions

The right-handed all-rounder missed some time last summer due to a quad injury, but returned in February and helped Australia A to an innings victory against England Lions, taking three wickets in the second innings. He has now suffered another injury setback.

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Australia dealt major blow ahead of India series: Aaron Hardie ruled out
