Australia ODI series: Rohit sweats in gym, Kohli trains hard in London – have you seen it?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Latest News: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently preparing for the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Having retired from T20I and Test cricket, these two veterans will now be seen playing ODI Internationals. This pair will play the ODI series against Australia in October, following the Asia Cup. With a few months still remaining, both veterans have intensified their preparations to achieve match fitness. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were last seen during IPL 2025. After a long break, both have now resumed training.