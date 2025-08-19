Australia ODI series: Rohit sweats in gym, Kohli trains hard in London – have you seen it?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Latest News: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently preparing for the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Having retired from T20I and Test cricket, these two veterans will now be seen playing ODI Internationals. This pair will play the ODI series against Australia in October, following the Asia Cup. With a few months still remaining, both veterans have intensified their preparations to achieve match fitness. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were last seen during IPL 2025. After a long break, both have now resumed training.
Rohit Sharma is still India's ODI captain. He has been seen sweating it out in the gym. The 38-year-old Rohit is working on his fitness with former Indian coach Abhishek Nayar. Nayar is credited with reviving the careers of Dinesh Karthik and KL Rahul. Rohit is hopeful that with ample time remaining before the ODI World Cup, he will be fully fit.
Virat Kohli is also no stranger to hard work. The former Indian captain was spotted outside a net session in London. A few weeks prior, he had practiced at the nets with Gujarat Titans coach, Naim Amin. Kohli also posed with a fan after his net session.
Rohit and Kohli are active in international cricket only in One Day Internationals. Both have their eyes set on the 2027 World Cup in South Africa. India lost the 2023 World Cup final on home soil, and this pair will want to erase those bitter memories by winning the upcoming ODI World Cup. However, by the time the World Cup begins, Rohit will be 40 years old, while Kohli will be 38. Until then, both aim to maintain their fitness and realise their dreams.