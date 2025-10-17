Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cricket News

Australia Qualifies for Semi-finals as One Team is Eliminated from Women's World Cup 2025; Know India's and Other Teams' Status

On Thursday, a match was played between Australia and Bangladesh in the Women's World Cup. In this match, the Kangaroos registered a one-sided victory by 10 wickets, thereby qualifying for the semi-finals.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 17, 2025

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table

All team captains with the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 trophy. (Photo source: X@/cricketworldcup)

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table Update: More than half the matches in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 have been played, but the picture for the semi-finals remains unclear. On Thursday, Australia and Bangladesh faced each other in the tournament. In this match, Australia registered a one-sided victory by 10 wickets, thanks to a century from Alyssa Healy and a half-century from Phoebe Litchfield. With this win, Australia has become the first team to secure a ticket to the semi-finals. Let's take a look at the points table after this match.

Australia in Semi-finals, Bangladesh Out!

With their victory against Bangladesh, the Australian team has qualified for the semi-finals of the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Australia has secured 9 points after 5 matches, with 4 wins and one abandoned match. Meanwhile, this was Bangladesh's fourth loss in 5 matches. With this defeat, they are almost out of the semi-final race, as even by winning their remaining two matches, they will only be able to secure 6 points, which is not enough to reach the semi-finals.

Battle for 3 Spots Among Four Teams

Looking at the Women's World Cup points table, after Australia's qualification, England is in second place with 7 points from four matches, including three wins and one abandoned match. South Africa is in third place with 6 points. Team India is in fourth position with 4 points after two losses and two wins in four matches, while New Zealand is in fifth place with 3 points after one win, two losses, and one abandoned match in four games. A tough competition for the remaining three spots will be seen among these four teams.

ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Points Table

































































































TeamMatchesWonLostTiedAbandonedPointsNet Run Rate
Australia (Q)540019+1.818
England430017+1.864
South Africa431006-0.618
India422004+0.682
New Zealand412013-0.245
Bangladesh514002-0.676
Sri Lanka402022-1.526
Pakistan403011-1.887

Today: Sri Lanka vs South Africa Match

In the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, the 18th match will be played today, October 17, between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This match will start at 3 PM Indian Standard Time. The live streaming of this match can be watched on JioCinema and the match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network on television.

Womens World Cup 2025

Cricket News

Sports

