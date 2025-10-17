Australia Qualifies for Semi-finals as One Team is Eliminated from Women's World Cup 2025; Know India's and Other Teams' Status

All team captains with the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 trophy. (Photo source: X@/cricketworldcup)
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table Update: More than half the matches in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 have been played, but the picture for the semi-finals remains unclear. On Thursday, Australia and Bangladesh faced each other in the tournament. In this match, Australia registered a one-sided victory by 10 wickets, thanks to a century from Alyssa Healy and a half-century from Phoebe Litchfield. With this win, Australia has become the first team to secure a ticket to the semi-finals. Let's take a look at the points table after this match.
With their victory against Bangladesh, the Australian team has qualified for the semi-finals of the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Australia has secured 9 points after 5 matches, with 4 wins and one abandoned match. Meanwhile, this was Bangladesh's fourth loss in 5 matches. With this defeat, they are almost out of the semi-final race, as even by winning their remaining two matches, they will only be able to secure 6 points, which is not enough to reach the semi-finals.
Looking at the Women's World Cup points table, after Australia's qualification, England is in second place with 7 points from four matches, including three wins and one abandoned match. South Africa is in third place with 6 points. Team India is in fourth position with 4 points after two losses and two wins in four matches, while New Zealand is in fifth place with 3 points after one win, two losses, and one abandoned match in four games. A tough competition for the remaining three spots will be seen among these four teams.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Abandoned
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Australia (Q)
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|+1.818
|England
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|+1.864
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|-0.618
|India
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+0.682
|New Zealand
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|-0.245
|Bangladesh
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|-0.676
|Sri Lanka
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|-1.526
|Pakistan
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|-1.887
In the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, the 18th match will be played today, October 17, between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This match will start at 3 PM Indian Standard Time. The live streaming of this match can be watched on JioCinema and the match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network on television.
