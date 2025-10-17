Australia Qualifies for Semi-finals as One Team is Eliminated from Women's World Cup 2025; Know India's and Other Teams' Status

Looking at the Women's World Cup points table, after Australia's qualification, England is in second place with 7 points from four matches, including three wins and one abandoned match. South Africa is in third place with 6 points. Team India is in fourth position with 4 points after two losses and two wins in four matches, while New Zealand is in fifth place with 3 points after one win, two losses, and one abandoned match in four games. A tough competition for the remaining three spots will be seen among these four teams.