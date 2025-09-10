Australia Tour Rescheduled: Venue Change After Day-Night Match Hosting Refusal

The Indian women's cricket team will tour Australia next year, playing three T20s, three ODIs, and a Test match. The venue for the third ODI, scheduled for March 1st, has been changed. This match will now be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Cricket Victoria (CV) has informed Cricket Australia (CA) that Junction Oval will be unable to host the day-night match. This was to be Junction Oval's first day-night Women's One Day International, but planned obstacles in floodlight installation and ongoing work impacted spectator access. Consequently, Cricket Australia decided to shift the match to Tasmania.