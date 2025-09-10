Australia Tour Rescheduled: Venue Change After Day-Night Match Hosting Refusal

The Indian women's cricket team will tour Australia next year, playing three T20s, three ODIs, and a Test match. The venue for the third ODI, scheduled for March 1st, has been changed. This match will now be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Cricket Victoria (CV) has informed Cricket Australia (CA) that Junction Oval will be unable to host the day-night match. This was to be Junction Oval's first day-night Women's One Day International, but planned obstacles in floodlight installation and ongoing work impacted spectator access. Consequently, Cricket Australia decided to shift the match to Tasmania.
Given the short timeframe before the day-night match scheduled for 27 February in Hobart, holding it as a day match was also not practical. Meanwhile, the MCG ground was unavailable due to renovation work. Peter Roach, Cricket Australia's Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling, said, "We regret that this match cannot take place at Junction Oval. There will be no women's international match in Melbourne this season."
We had hoped that Junction Oval's lights would be ready several weeks before this match, and we would enjoy the first international day-night match at the ground, but unfortunately, the MCG is unavailable due to renovations. Due to the compact multi-format schedule, and the ongoing lighting work at Junction Oval, we could not hold this match during the day either.
He added, "We are grateful to Cricket Tasmania for agreeing to host the second match in Hobart. We hope that Tasmanian fans will come out to support our world champion women's team in both matches. We apologise to the fans who had purchased tickets. Refunds will be automatically processed within the next 24 hours." Roach stated that they are looking forward to a fantastic series against India. Women's international cricket will return to Melbourne next season.