17 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

JLF 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Pitch Report: Indore’s Holkar Stadium is Batting Friendly, High-Scoring Match Expected

The third ODI between India and New Zealand at Indore's Holkar Stadium could be a high-scoring affair due to the batsman-friendly pitch and clear weather. The team winning the toss is likely to have a significant advantage.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 17, 2026

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Pitch Report

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Pitch Report: The three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand has reached an exciting juncture. Both teams have registered one win each in the first two encounters, leaving the series currently level. The third and deciding ODI will now be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. This venue is known for its flat pitch and short boundaries, where high scores are frequently witnessed. Both the pitch and the weather are expected to play a significant role in this match. The toss will also be crucial in this encounter. Both teams will be aiming to win this match and clinch the series.

Run-Fest Expected at Holkar Stadium

The pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium is considered one of India's best batting surfaces. The ground here is quite flat, allowing the ball to come onto the bat nicely, making it easier for batsmen to play their shots. Fast bowlers might get some swing with the new ball in the initial overs, but this assistance doesn't last long. As the match progresses, the pitch becomes even easier, and scoring runs becomes simpler.

Toss to be the Boss

The boundaries at this venue are also relatively short, leading to a flurry of fours and sixes. With a fast outfield, the ball easily reaches the boundary. Dew often plays a significant role in the second innings, further increasing the difficulties for the bowlers. This is why teams winning the toss often prefer to bowl first, as chasing a target is easier here.

Indore Weather Forecast

The weather in Indore on the day of the third ODI is expected to be quite pleasant for cricket. The sky will be clear during the day, with no possibility of rain. The temperature might hover around 27 degrees Celsius, which should not cause much discomfort to the players. There will be a slight chill in the evening, and the humidity level during the match is likely to be around 45 per cent. The team bowling in the later half might face challenges due to dew.

The wind speed could be around 11 to 13 kilometres per hour, which will not significantly impact the game. Overall, spectators can expect a full 50-over contest, and the weather is unlikely to cause any interruptions.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Cricket News

Cricket news in Hindi

Published on:

17 Jan 2026 01:06 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Pitch Report: Indore’s Holkar Stadium is Batting Friendly, High-Scoring Match Expected

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

PAK U19 vs ENG U19: Ali Raza's Blunder Leads to Run Out, Pakistan Loses Match

u19 world cup pakistan u19 vs england u19 ali raza got run out in a bizarre way
Cricket News

Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav visit Mahakaleshwar Temple before IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, participate in Bhasma Aarti

Virat Kohli Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple
Cricket News

Former Indian coach questions playing 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi in U19 World Cup, warns selectors

WV Raman on Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Cricket News

Afghanistan suffer major blow ahead of T20 World Cup as Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out due to injury, Rashid Khan leaves SA20

Afghanistan cricket team
Cricket News

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill lashes out after India lose second ODI to New Zealand, know who he blamed

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Highlights
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.