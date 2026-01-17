IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Pitch Report: Indore’s Holkar Stadium is Batting Friendly, High-Scoring Match Expected

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Pitch Report: The three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand has reached an exciting juncture. Both teams have registered one win each in the first two encounters, leaving the series currently level. The third and deciding ODI will now be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. This venue is known for its flat pitch and short boundaries, where high scores are frequently witnessed. Both the pitch and the weather are expected to play a significant role in this match. The toss will also be crucial in this encounter. Both teams will be aiming to win this match and clinch the series.