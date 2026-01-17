IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Pitch Report: Indore’s Holkar Stadium is Batting Friendly, High-Scoring Match Expected

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Pitch Report: The three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand has reached an exciting juncture. Both teams have registered one win each in the first two encounters, leaving the series currently level. The third and deciding ODI will now be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. This venue is known for its flat pitch and short boundaries, where high scores are frequently witnessed. Both the pitch and the weather are expected to play a significant role in this match. The toss will also be crucial in this encounter. Both teams will be aiming to win this match and clinch the series.
The pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium is considered one of India's best batting surfaces. The ground here is quite flat, allowing the ball to come onto the bat nicely, making it easier for batsmen to play their shots. Fast bowlers might get some swing with the new ball in the initial overs, but this assistance doesn't last long. As the match progresses, the pitch becomes even easier, and scoring runs becomes simpler.
The boundaries at this venue are also relatively short, leading to a flurry of fours and sixes. With a fast outfield, the ball easily reaches the boundary. Dew often plays a significant role in the second innings, further increasing the difficulties for the bowlers. This is why teams winning the toss often prefer to bowl first, as chasing a target is easier here.
The weather in Indore on the day of the third ODI is expected to be quite pleasant for cricket. The sky will be clear during the day, with no possibility of rain. The temperature might hover around 27 degrees Celsius, which should not cause much discomfort to the players. There will be a slight chill in the evening, and the humidity level during the match is likely to be around 45 per cent. The team bowling in the later half might face challenges due to dew.
The wind speed could be around 11 to 13 kilometres per hour, which will not significantly impact the game. Overall, spectators can expect a full 50-over contest, and the weather is unlikely to cause any interruptions.
