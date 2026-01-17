17 January 2026,

Saturday

Cricket News

Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav visit Mahakaleshwar Temple before IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, participate in Bhasma Aarti

Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Saturday. Both participated in the Bhasm Aarti.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 17, 2026

Virat Kohli Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple

Image: ANI

Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav arrived in Ujjain on Saturday. They participated in the Bhasm Aarti at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. Team India's fielding coach T Dilip was also present with them at the temple. After the ODI series was levelled at 1-1, the third and final ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on January 18 at Indore's Holkar Stadium, for which the Indian team has reached Indore.

Offered prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple

News agency ANI shared some videos and photos of Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav on social media, in which both cricketers can be seen offering prayers at the temple. While leaving the temple, priests and security officers were present with Virat. Kohli did not speak to any media personnel during this time; he simply left, saying "Jai Shri Mahakal."

Kuldeep made this wish

Kuldeep Yadav said that he felt very good after visiting Mahakal Temple and that he prayed only for doing well in cricket and in life.

In the third ODI, India will aim to win their first series of the year against New Zealand. New Zealand had levelled the series at 1-1 by winning the second ODI in Rajkot, in which Daryl Mitchell scored a century. This time, fans will be expecting a big innings from Virat Kohli.

Related Topics

india vs new zealand 2026

Published on:

17 Jan 2026 10:07 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav visit Mahakaleshwar Temple before IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, participate in Bhasma Aarti

