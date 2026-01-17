Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav visit Mahakaleshwar Temple before IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, participate in Bhasma Aarti

Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav arrived in Ujjain on Saturday. They participated in the Bhasm Aarti at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. Team India's fielding coach T Dilip was also present with them at the temple. After the ODI series was levelled at 1-1, the third and final ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on January 18 at Indore's Holkar Stadium, for which the Indian team has reached Indore.