17 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

JLF 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

PAK U19 vs ENG U19: Ali Raza's Blunder Leads to Run Out, Pakistan Loses Match

In the Under-19 World Cup match between Pakistan and England, Ali Raza's unusual run-out proved decisive. This mistake in the final overs shattered Pakistan's hopes of victory, handing England a 37-run win.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 17, 2026

u19 world cup pakistan u19 vs england u19 ali raza got run out in a bizarre way

Pakistan’s Ali Raza gets run out in a bizarre manner (Photo: X/@FirstpostSports)

U19 World Cup Pakistan vs England: The ICC U19 World Cup, co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia, commenced on January 15. Amidst this tournament, Pakistan and England clashed in Harare on Friday, with England emerging victorious by 37 runs. England had a firm grip on the match for most of the encounter. Although Pakistan still harboured hopes, a bizarre and shocking run-out dashed their aspirations, handing the victory to England.

Ali Raza Run Out in a Bizarre Fashion

The Pakistani team was under pressure while chasing the target, but the lower-order batsmen showed resilience. Momin Qamar batted with composure, giving the team hope of victory. Despite the required run rate escalating, the match remained wide open. The most significant and decisive moment of the match occurred in the 47th over. Pakistan needed 37 runs to win with only one wicket remaining. Momin Qamar and Ali Raza were at the crease. In an attempt to take a simple single, Ali Raza lost concentration while completing the run. He moved out of the line of the incoming ball to avoid it, but at that moment, he was well outside his crease. Before he could return to the crease, the wicketkeeper swiftly collected the ball and dislodged the bails, running Ali Raza out.

England Defends a Score of 210

In this match, Pakistan Under-19 won the toss and elected to bowl first. This decision proved beneficial for Pakistan as they managed to restrict England to just 210 runs. Pakistan's chase began poorly, and the team could not recover from the early setbacks. The team's captain, Farhan Yousuf, played a gritty innings of 65 runs. All other batsmen failed to make a significant contribution. Ultimately, due to the peculiar run-out, Pakistan's innings concluded at 173 runs.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Cricket News

Published on:

17 Jan 2026 12:12 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / PAK U19 vs ENG U19: Ali Raza's Blunder Leads to Run Out, Pakistan Loses Match

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav visit Mahakaleshwar Temple before IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, participate in Bhasma Aarti

Virat Kohli Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple
Cricket News

Former Indian coach questions playing 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi in U19 World Cup, warns selectors

WV Raman on Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Cricket News

Afghanistan suffer major blow ahead of T20 World Cup as Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out due to injury, Rashid Khan leaves SA20

Afghanistan cricket team
Cricket News

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill lashes out after India lose second ODI to New Zealand, know who he blamed

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Highlights
Cricket News

Virat Kohli becomes number 1 ODI batsman after 1736 days; Rohit Sharma suffers setback

Virat Kohli
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.