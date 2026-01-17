PAK U19 vs ENG U19: Ali Raza's Blunder Leads to Run Out, Pakistan Loses Match

Pakistan’s Ali Raza gets run out in a bizarre manner (Photo: X/@FirstpostSports)
U19 World Cup Pakistan vs England: The ICC U19 World Cup, co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia, commenced on January 15. Amidst this tournament, Pakistan and England clashed in Harare on Friday, with England emerging victorious by 37 runs. England had a firm grip on the match for most of the encounter. Although Pakistan still harboured hopes, a bizarre and shocking run-out dashed their aspirations, handing the victory to England.
The Pakistani team was under pressure while chasing the target, but the lower-order batsmen showed resilience. Momin Qamar batted with composure, giving the team hope of victory. Despite the required run rate escalating, the match remained wide open. The most significant and decisive moment of the match occurred in the 47th over. Pakistan needed 37 runs to win with only one wicket remaining. Momin Qamar and Ali Raza were at the crease. In an attempt to take a simple single, Ali Raza lost concentration while completing the run. He moved out of the line of the incoming ball to avoid it, but at that moment, he was well outside his crease. Before he could return to the crease, the wicketkeeper swiftly collected the ball and dislodged the bails, running Ali Raza out.
In this match, Pakistan Under-19 won the toss and elected to bowl first. This decision proved beneficial for Pakistan as they managed to restrict England to just 210 runs. Pakistan's chase began poorly, and the team could not recover from the early setbacks. The team's captain, Farhan Yousuf, played a gritty innings of 65 runs. All other batsmen failed to make a significant contribution. Ultimately, due to the peculiar run-out, Pakistan's innings concluded at 173 runs.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending