PAK U19 vs ENG U19: Ali Raza's Blunder Leads to Run Out, Pakistan Loses Match

The Pakistani team was under pressure while chasing the target, but the lower-order batsmen showed resilience. Momin Qamar batted with composure, giving the team hope of victory. Despite the required run rate escalating, the match remained wide open. The most significant and decisive moment of the match occurred in the 47th over. Pakistan needed 37 runs to win with only one wicket remaining. Momin Qamar and Ali Raza were at the crease. In an attempt to take a simple single, Ali Raza lost concentration while completing the run. He moved out of the line of the incoming ball to avoid it, but at that moment, he was well outside his crease. Before he could return to the crease, the wicketkeeper swiftly collected the ball and dislodged the bails, running Ali Raza out.