17 January 2026,

Saturday

Cricket News

Former Indian coach questions playing 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi in U19 World Cup, warns selectors

WV Raman on Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Former head coach of the Indian women's team, WV Raman, has advised caution regarding playing 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the Under-19 level. Playing him at the Under-19 level might be detrimental to his development.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 17, 2026

WV Raman on Vaibhav Suryavanshi

14-year-old young Indian batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo source: X/@cricbuzz)

WV Raman on Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Former head coach of the Indian women's team, WV Raman, has advised caution regarding playing 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the Under-19 level. He warned that this experience could be detrimental to the young player's long-term development if the bigger picture is not taken into account.

Raman's comments came as India began their Under-19 World Cup campaign with a victory. Despite Vaibhav being dismissed for just 2 runs, India defeated the USA by six wickets via the DLS method at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. This win gives the young Team India a 1-0 lead in Group A.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been the most talked about for the past year

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been one of the most talked-about names in Indian cricket over the past year. After making his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in the previous season, he became the youngest Indian to score a century in the tournament's history. Subsequently, the left-handed batsman continued his run-scoring spree on tours of Australia, England, and South Africa. These performances earned him a place in the India A squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

'Playing at the Under-19 level could be detrimental to his development'

Despite being considered one of India's key players in the Under-19 World Cup, Raman believes that the context of Vaibhav's rapid rise needs careful consideration. This might be an unpopular opinion. Suryavanshi has performed exceptionally well in the A series and the IPL. Playing him at the Under-19 level could potentially be detrimental to his development. There is no doubt that he can win matches, but one must always think about the bigger picture.

Vaibhav's bat remained quiet against the USA

Notably, the tournament began quietly for Suryavanshi on the field. Against the USA, he could only last for four balls, attempting a shot on the leg side, stepping down the track, and having his stumps dislodged. He was dismissed for two runs, despite being in good form in India's first warm-up match against Scotland, where he scored 96 runs off 50 balls.

Took one wicket with his bowling

However, India put on a strong enough performance to secure victory in the rain-affected match. Hemil Patel had a stellar outing with the ball, taking five wickets as the USA were bowled out for 107 in 36 overs. Suryavanshi also contributed with the ball, taking the final wicket of Nitesh Sudini.

Next match against Bangladesh

Chasing the target, Abhigyan Kundu remained unbeaten on 42, while Kanishk Chauhan scored 18 to guide India to an easy victory. India will face Bangladesh on Saturday and conclude their group-stage campaign against New Zealand on January 24.

