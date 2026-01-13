Australian Cricket Captain Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement from All Formats After Series Against India

Healy will retire as the most successful wicketkeeper in women's international cricket. She has taken 269 dismissals across all three formats so far, including 24 in 10 Tests, 119 in 123 ODIs, and 126 in 162 T20Is. She has been one of her country's highest run-scorers across all formats. She has scored 7,106 runs at an average of 30, trailing only Meg Lanning (8,352) and Ellyse Perry (7,607) among Australian women.