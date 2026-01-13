13 January 2026,

Tuesday

Cricket News

Australian Cricket Captain Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement from All Formats After Series Against India

Alyssa Healy Retirement: Australian captain Alyssa Healy has announced her retirement from all formats of cricket. She has declared that she will retire from all formats of cricket after the multi-format series against India in February.

less than 1 minute read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 13, 2026

Alyssa Healy Retirement

Australian women’s team. (Source: Australia women’s cricket team)

Alyssa Healy Retirement: Australia's captain, Alyssa Healy, has announced her retirement from all formats of cricket just months before the T20 World Cup. Healy announced today, January 13, that she will retire from all formats of cricket after the multi-format series against India. She will conclude her career with a Test match at Perth's WACA Ground starting March 6.

Will Not Play Any More T20 Matches

The 35-year-old Healy's retirement from the shortest format is effective immediately. She will not participate in the three T20 Internationals that will kick off India's multi-format tour in February. This means she will miss out on a farewell opportunity in her hometown, as the first T20I is the only match of the series to be played in Sydney.

Will Play Her Last Match Just Before Her Birthday

If Healy plays all three ODIs against India (two in Brisbane and then Hobart), the WACA Test will be her 299th and final international match for Australia, which will be played just before her 36th birthday.

Most Successful Wicketkeeper

Healy will retire as the most successful wicketkeeper in women's international cricket. She has taken 269 dismissals across all three formats so far, including 24 in 10 Tests, 119 in 123 ODIs, and 126 in 162 T20Is. She has been one of her country's highest run-scorers across all formats. She has scored 7,106 runs at an average of 30, trailing only Meg Lanning (8,352) and Ellyse Perry (7,607) among Australian women.

