Australian Legend Glenn Maxwell Retires from ODI Cricket

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket. He last played ODI cricket for Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Glenn Maxwell Announces ODI Retirement: A wave of retirements is currently sweeping through international cricket. Recently, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bid farewell to Test cricket, while Sri Lankan veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews also retired from international cricket. Now, Australian star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket.