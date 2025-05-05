Avneet Kaur's Instagram Jackpot After Virat Kohli's 'Like'

The Incident The controversy began when Virat Kohli’s like on one of Avneet Kaur’s photos was noticed. This sparked a flood of rumours and memes on social media. Some users suggested it was deliberate, while others questioned Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma, tagging her in their posts. The situation became so serious that Kohli himself had to offer an explanation.

A Gain of Two Million Followers This controversy proved a golden opportunity for Avneet Kaur. Reports suggest that before the incident, she had approximately 30 million Instagram followers. Following the controversy, her follower count rose to 31.8 million, a gain of nearly two million.