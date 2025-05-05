scriptAvneet Kaur's Instagram Jackpot After Virat Kohli's 'Like' | Latest News | Patrika News
Avneet Kaur's Instagram Jackpot After Virat Kohli's 'Like'

Actress Avneet Kaur has been in the social media spotlight since Virat Kohli liked one of her photos.

BharatMay 05, 2025 / 09:42 am

Patrika Desk

Indian cricket team star Virat Kohli recently caused a social media stir after liking actress Avneet Kaur’s photo on Instagram. The matter escalated, prompting Kohli to issue a clarification. In an official statement, he attributed the ‘like’ to Instagram’s auto-suggestion algorithm, denying any personal intention. He also appealed to fans to let the matter rest. While Kohli closed the chapter, Avneet Kaur reaped the biggest benefit.

The Incident

The controversy began when Virat Kohli’s like on one of Avneet Kaur’s photos was noticed. This sparked a flood of rumours and memes on social media. Some users suggested it was deliberate, while others questioned Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma, tagging her in their posts. The situation became so serious that Kohli himself had to offer an explanation.

A Gain of Two Million Followers

This controversy proved a golden opportunity for Avneet Kaur. Reports suggest that before the incident, she had approximately 30 million Instagram followers. Following the controversy, her follower count rose to 31.8 million, a gain of nearly two million.

Publicity Benefits for Celebrities

According to social media experts, while such controversies may initially attract criticism, they ultimately benefit celebrities in terms of publicity. 23-year-old Avneet Kaur (अवनीत कौर) may now find herself in demand for bigger brands and projects.

