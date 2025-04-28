scriptAxar Patel Blames Dew and Batsmen After DC's Six-Wicket Loss to RCB | Latest News | Patrika News
Axar Patel Blames Dew and Batsmen After DC's Six-Wicket Loss to RCB

DC vs RCB Highlights: Delhi Capitals suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore on their home ground. DC captain Axar Patel blamed the dew and his batsmen for the loss.

BharatApr 28, 2025 / 09:46 am

Patrika Desk

Axar Patel
DC vs RCB Highlights: The 46th match of IPL 2025 was played on Sunday between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB won the match by six wickets, securing the top spot in the points table. DC, batting first, managed 162 runs. In response, RCB comfortably chased down the target, losing four wickets with 21 balls to spare, thanks to half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya. Delhi’s captain Axar Patel appeared extremely disappointed with the loss, directly blaming the pitch and his batsmen.

‘Dew Made Wickets Easier in the Second Innings’

After the match, DC captain Axar Patel said, “I think we were 10-15 runs short. I felt the wicket was a bit difficult in the first innings, but the dew made it easier in the second. The intention was the same, but the wicket was two-sided. We don’t think we could have done anything differently.”

Blamed Batsmen

Axar also criticised his batsmen for the defeat, stating, “We kept losing wickets. If the batsmen had spent some time in the middle, they could have scored faster. I think we could have scored an extra 10-15 runs.” He also blamed his fielders, adding, “We dropped a few catches; we need to hold those catches.”

Praised KL Rahul

Axar specifically praised KL Rahul, who top-scored for Delhi with 41 runs. He said, “KL Rahul batted very well tonight. That’s why I wanted him at number 4. One side of the ground was also shorter, so we sent him there.”

