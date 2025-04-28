Axar Patel Blames Dew and Batsmen After DC's Six-Wicket Loss to RCB

‘Dew Made Wickets Easier in the Second Innings’ After the match, DC captain Axar Patel said, “I think we were 10-15 runs short. I felt the wicket was a bit difficult in the first innings, but the dew made it easier in the second. The intention was the same, but the wicket was two-sided. We don’t think we could have done anything differently.”

Blamed Batsmen Axar also criticised his batsmen for the defeat, stating, “We kept losing wickets. If the batsmen had spent some time in the middle, they could have scored faster. I think we could have scored an extra 10-15 runs.” He also blamed his fielders, adding, “We dropped a few catches; we need to hold those catches.”