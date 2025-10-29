Babar Azam's T20 Comeback Falls Flat with a Duck, Misses Out on Rohit Sharma's World Record

Babar Azam dismissed for a duck: Babar Azam, playing for Pakistan in T20s for the first time since December 2024, failed to perform. In the first T20 match against South Africa played in Rawalpindi, Babar Azam, who came in to bat at number three, could not even open his account. South Africa set Pakistan a big target of 195 runs to win. Pakistan got a good start of 31 runs for the first wicket. The Pakistan team management had high hopes from Babar, who was sent at number three, for a big innings, but he could not even open his account and got out on the second ball of his innings. He was caught by Reeza Hendricks off the bowling of Corbin Bosch.