Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Babar Azam's T20 Comeback Falls Flat with a Duck, Misses Out on Rohit Sharma's World Record

Babar Azam dismissed for a duck: Babar Azam's comeback to T20 cricket after a year has been very poor. He was dismissed without scoring any runs in the first T20 against South Africa. He now has two more chances; if his form does not return in these, his T20 career could end thereafter.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 29, 2025

Babar Azam dismissed for a duck

Pakistani batsman Babar Azam. (Photo Source: IANS)

Babar Azam dismissed for a duck: Babar Azam, playing for Pakistan in T20s for the first time since December 2024, failed to perform. In the first T20 match against South Africa played in Rawalpindi, Babar Azam, who came in to bat at number three, could not even open his account. South Africa set Pakistan a big target of 195 runs to win. Pakistan got a good start of 31 runs for the first wicket. The Pakistan team management had high hopes from Babar, who was sent at number three, for a big innings, but he could not even open his account and got out on the second ball of his innings. He was caught by Reeza Hendricks off the bowling of Corbin Bosch.

Missed breaking Rohit Sharma's world record

By getting out on zero, Babar Azam missed out on breaking Rohit Sharma's world record for the most runs in T20s. Rohit has scored 4,231 runs in T20s. Babar Azam has 4,223 runs. With 9 more runs, he could have claimed the record for the most runs in international T20 cricket. He will have a chance in the next match. Rohit Sharma has retired from T20s.

If he flops this time, a comeback will be difficult

Babar Azam's slow batting, Pakistan's poor performance in major tournaments under his captaincy, and losses against smaller teams led to him and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan being dropped from the T20 format. Babar Azam returned to this format after almost a year, but his performance has been disappointing. If Babar Azam continues to flop in the next 2 T20 matches, it could become very difficult for him to retain his place in T20s. Rizwan has not been successful in making a comeback in T20s.

A look at the match

Talking about the first T20 match between Pakistan and South Africa, the African team, batting first after losing the toss, scored 194 runs for the loss of 9 wickets, driven by Reeza Hendricks' half-century. In response, the Pakistan team was all out for 139 runs in 18.1 overs. Seven of their batsmen could not even reach double figures. Thus, South Africa won by 55 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

29 Oct 2025 10:47 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Babar Azam's T20 Comeback Falls Flat with a Duck, Misses Out on Rohit Sharma's World Record

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Yuvraj Singh Reveals He Suggested His Parents Yograj and Shabnam Singh Get Divorced

Yuvraj Singh big revelation
Cricket News

Mohammad Rizwan Refuses to Sign Central Contract After Demotion in Pakistan Cricket

Mohammad Rizwan demotion
Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer Health Update: Out of ICU, Stable After Rib Injury and Internal Bleeding

Shreyas Iyer Health Update
Cricket News

BCCI attempts to pacify Mohammed Shami after outburst against chief selector Ajit Agarkar

Mohammed Shami Ajit Agarkar Controversy
Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer Admitted to ICU After Suffering Rib Injury and Internal Bleeding

Shreyas Iyer admitted to Sydney Hospital
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.