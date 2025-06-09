BCCI Announces Revised Schedule for India's Home Test Series

Changed Match Venues The second Test against the West Indies has been shifted from Kolkata’s Eden Gardens to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, to be played from 10 to 14 October. The first Test of the India vs South Africa series has been moved from New Delhi to Kolkata. Additionally, the BCCI has also changed the venues for the three One Day Internationals (ODIs) between India A and South Africa A. These matches have been shifted from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Venues Changed Considering Delhi’s Winter! The board has not given a clear reason for the change in venues, but the most likely cause is the fog in Delhi during the winter season. The Test match between India and South Africa was scheduled to be played in Delhi from 14 November, a period when Delhi experiences peak winter.

India vs West Indies Test Series Update First Test – 2 to 6 October at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Second Test – 10 to 14 October at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi India vs South Africa Series Update First Test – 14 to 18 November at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

First Test – 14 to 18 November at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
First T20 – 9 December at Cuttack Second T20 – 11 December at Mulunpur Third T20 – 14 December at Dharamshala Second Test – 22 to 26 November at Guwahati First ODI – 30 November at Ranchi Second ODI – 3 December at Raipur Third ODI – 6 December at VisakhapatnamFirst T20 – 9 December at Cuttack Second T20 – 11 December at Mulunpur Third T20 – 14 December at Dharamshala

Fourth T20 – 17 December at Lucknow Fifth T20 – 19 December at Ahmedabad