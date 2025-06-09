scriptBCCI Announces Revised Schedule for India's Home Test Series | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

BCCI Announces Revised Schedule for India's Home Test Series

Team India Updated Schedule: The BCCI has announced a change of venues for the upcoming home Test series against South Africa and the West Indies.

BharatJun 09, 2025 / 03:49 pm

Patrika Desk

Indian Test team (Photo source: IANS)

Team India Updated Schedule: Team India is scheduled to play a Test series against the West Indies and a series across all formats against South Africa during its home season this year. The Caribbean team will tour India for the first two Test matches, starting on 2 October in Ahmedabad. South Africa’s tour of India will commence on 14 November. Venue changes have been announced for matches in both these home Test series. However, the reason behind these changes has not been disclosed. Let’s find out what changes have been made to the schedule.

Changed Match Venues

The second Test against the West Indies has been shifted from Kolkata’s Eden Gardens to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, to be played from 10 to 14 October. The first Test of the India vs South Africa series has been moved from New Delhi to Kolkata. Additionally, the BCCI has also changed the venues for the three One Day Internationals (ODIs) between India A and South Africa A. These matches have been shifted from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Venues Changed Considering Delhi’s Winter!

The board has not given a clear reason for the change in venues, but the most likely cause is the fog in Delhi during the winter season. The Test match between India and South Africa was scheduled to be played in Delhi from 14 November, a period when Delhi experiences peak winter.

India vs West Indies Test Series Update

First Test – 2 to 6 October at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Second Test – 10 to 14 October at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

India vs South Africa Series Update

First Test – 14 to 18 November at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Second Test – 22 to 26 November at Guwahati

First ODI – 30 November at Ranchi

Second ODI – 3 December at Raipur

Third ODI – 6 December at Visakhapatnam

Details 🔽 #TeamIndia | @IDFCFIRSTBank https://t.co/vaXuFZQDRA

— BCCI (@BCCI) June 9, 2025

First T20 – 9 December at Cuttack

Second T20 – 11 December at Mulunpur

Third T20 – 14 December at Dharamshala
Fourth T20 – 17 December at Lucknow

Fifth T20 – 19 December at Ahmedabad

