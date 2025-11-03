BCCI announces Rs 51 crore reward for Indian women’s cricket team after World Cup win

In a conversation with ANI, BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia said that this victory is going to change the landscape of Indian cricket. He stated that in 1983, Kapil Dev's World Cup win for India ushered in a new era and impetus in cricket. Today, the women have shown the same enthusiasm and encouragement. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have not just won the trophy today; they have won the hearts of all Indians.