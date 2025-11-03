Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cricket News

BCCI announces Rs 51 crore reward for Indian women’s cricket team after World Cup win

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a sum of ₹51 crore for the Indian players who win the 2025 World Cup. In addition to the prize money received from the ICC, the BCCI has declared an award of ₹51 crore.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 03, 2025

BCCI announces 51 crore for world champions

Indian women’s team with the World Cup trophy (Photo source: IANS)

BCCI announces 51 crore for world champions: There is an atmosphere of joy across the country as the Indian women’s cricket team has won the World Cup for the first time. The history-making Team India received around ₹43 crore in prize money from the ICC.

Now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also opened its treasury for the daughters of the nation. On Sunday night in Navi Mumbai, the BCCI announced a record reward of ₹51 crore for the team that won the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. This is the biggest individual prize in the history of Indian women’s sports, which will be shared among the players, coaches, and support staff.

‘Won the hearts of all Indians too’

In a conversation with ANI, BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia said that this victory is going to change the landscape of Indian cricket. He stated that in 1983, Kapil Dev's World Cup win for India ushered in a new era and impetus in cricket. Today, the women have shown the same enthusiasm and encouragement. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have not just won the trophy today; they have won the hearts of all Indians.

‘This victory will inspire the next generation of women cricketers’

He further added that this victory will inspire the next generation of women cricketers. Saikia mentioned that Jay Shah, upon taking charge of the BCCI, brought about many changes in women's cricket, with a focus on pay parity. Last month, ICC Chairman Jay Shah increased the prize money for women by 300 per cent. These steps have significantly boosted women's cricket. The BCCI has also announced an award of ₹51 crore for the women players, coaches, and support staff.

Prize money to be distributed among these individuals

Players - Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Sri Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chhetri, Support Staff - Amol Muzumdar, Aavishkar Salvi and Munish Bali.

BCCI announces Rs 51 crore reward for Indian women's cricket team after World Cup win

Sports

