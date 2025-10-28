Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

BCCI attempts to pacify Mohammed Shami after outburst against chief selector Ajit Agarkar

Mohammed Shami Ajit Agarkar Controversy: The BCCI has now begun efforts to placate Mohammed Shami, who is reportedly upset about not being selected for Team India and has expressed his displeasure towards Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar. According to reports, the newly appointed Central Zone selector, RP Singh, has been sent to Kolkata, where Shami is currently playing Ranji.

Oct 28, 2025

Mohammed Shami Ajit Agarkar Controversy: Star fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who is currently out of the Indian team, recently lashed out at Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar over being overlooked. The experienced fast bowler publicly refuted Agarkar's claims that he is not fit for selection, which is why Shami has not played for India since the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is trying to pacify Mohammed Shami in this matter.

Shami-Agarkar Dispute

Mohammed Shami had stated that the selectors had not given him any update. If he were not fit, how could he have played the Duleep Trophy and the Ranji Trophy for Bengal? Shami had said, "It is not my responsibility to give an update or ask for an update. It is not my job to give updates about my fitness. My job is to go to the NCA (National Cricket Academy), prepare, and play matches. That is their business, who gives them updates, who hasn't. That is not my responsibility."

Medical Team Doesn't Think So - Agarkar

Meanwhile, Ajit Agarkar responded that he had spoken to Shami several times in the past few months and the medical team does not believe he is fit for international cricket at this time. The Chief Selector also said that Team India would have preferred to play him in Australia and England earlier, but that could not happen.

Let Them Say What They Want - Shami

Mohammed Shami did not like Agarkar's response. After taking 7 wickets against Uttarakhand, Shami lashed out at him, saying, "Let them say what they want."

RP Singh Engaged in Damage Control

Before the matter escalates further, the BCCI has sent newly appointed selector for the Central Zone, Rudra Pratap Singh, to Kolkata. According to a Sportskeeda report, RP had a long conversation with Shami after the second day's play concluded during Bengal's second Ranji Trophy 2025-26 match against Gujarat at Eden Gardens.

Like Shami, RP also hails from Uttar Pradesh, and although Shami moved to Bengal for his cricketing aspirations, the regional connection might prove helpful. At least, that is what the BCCI would hope for.

28 Oct 2025 09:08 am

