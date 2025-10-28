BCCI attempts to pacify Mohammed Shami after outburst against chief selector Ajit Agarkar

Mohammed Shami had stated that the selectors had not given him any update. If he were not fit, how could he have played the Duleep Trophy and the Ranji Trophy for Bengal? Shami had said, "It is not my responsibility to give an update or ask for an update. It is not my job to give updates about my fitness. My job is to go to the NCA (National Cricket Academy), prepare, and play matches. That is their business, who gives them updates, who hasn't. That is not my responsibility."