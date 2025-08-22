Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Cricket News

BCCI dismisses reports of Shreyas Iyer as ODI captain

Saikia stated clearly, "There has been no discussion on this issue, and these are all rumours. Shreyas Iyer is not the board's first choice for captaincy.”

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 22, 2025

Shreyas Iyer
Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer (Photo source: IANS)

A recent media report claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was about to remove Rohit Sharma as ODI captain and appoint Shreyas Iyer in his place. The BCCI has now refuted these rumours. According to a Hindustan Times report, BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia denied reports of Iyer's appointment.

Devjit Saikia Denies Rumours

Saikia stated unequivocally, “There has been no discussion on this matter, and these are all rumours. Shreyas Iyer is not the board's first choice for captaincy.” He further explained that current Test captain Shubman Gill would be the natural choice for the ODI captaincy. Saikia's statement clarifies the BCCI's focus on young, talented players who can lead Indian cricket for a long time.

Shubman Gill to be the Next ODI Captain

The report quoted another BCCI official as saying that Shubman Gill is not only the vice-captain of the ODI team but also boasts an average of 59 in ODI cricket, reflecting his consistency and ability. The official stated, “Someone who has recently been appointed Test captain, achieved great success, and is young, shouldn't necessarily take on the leadership in ODI cricket when the time comes.” Gill's age and aggressive batting style make him a strong contender for the future.

Upcoming India Series

  • Asia Cup 2025 (T20): 9 September to 28 September
  • West Indies tour of India (Two Tests): 2 October to 14 October
  • India tour of Australia (Three ODIs, Five T20s): 18 October to 8 November
  • South Africa tour of India (Two Tests, Three ODIs, Five T20s): 14 November to 19 December

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are still active in ODI cricket and will be playing in the ODI series against Australia in October 2025. However, some media reports claim that the selection committee has concerns about Rohit Sharma's form and fitness, especially with regard to the next ODI World Cup in October-November 2027. Selectors are considering whether Rohit will be able to maintain his peak form and fitness until then.

Share the news:

Published on:

22 Aug 2025 11:13 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / BCCI dismisses reports of Shreyas Iyer as ODI captain
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.