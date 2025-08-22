BCCI dismisses reports of Shreyas Iyer as ODI captain

A recent media report claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was about to remove Rohit Sharma as ODI captain and appoint Shreyas Iyer in his place. The BCCI has now refuted these rumours. According to a Hindustan Times report, BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia denied reports of Iyer's appointment.
Saikia stated unequivocally, “There has been no discussion on this matter, and these are all rumours. Shreyas Iyer is not the board's first choice for captaincy.” He further explained that current Test captain Shubman Gill would be the natural choice for the ODI captaincy. Saikia's statement clarifies the BCCI's focus on young, talented players who can lead Indian cricket for a long time.
The report quoted another BCCI official as saying that Shubman Gill is not only the vice-captain of the ODI team but also boasts an average of 59 in ODI cricket, reflecting his consistency and ability. The official stated, “Someone who has recently been appointed Test captain, achieved great success, and is young, shouldn't necessarily take on the leadership in ODI cricket when the time comes.” Gill's age and aggressive batting style make him a strong contender for the future.
On the other hand, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are still active in ODI cricket and will be playing in the ODI series against Australia in October 2025. However, some media reports claim that the selection committee has concerns about Rohit Sharma's form and fitness, especially with regard to the next ODI World Cup in October-November 2027. Selectors are considering whether Rohit will be able to maintain his peak form and fitness until then.