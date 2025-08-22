BCCI dismisses reports of Shreyas Iyer as ODI captain

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are still active in ODI cricket and will be playing in the ODI series against Australia in October 2025. However, some media reports claim that the selection committee has concerns about Rohit Sharma's form and fitness, especially with regard to the next ODI World Cup in October-November 2027. Selectors are considering whether Rohit will be able to maintain his peak form and fitness until then.