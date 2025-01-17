scriptBCCI introduces strict rules to boost discipline and unity in Indian team | BCCI Imposes Strict New Rules, Banning Player Activities | Latest News | Patrika News
BCCI introduces strict rules to boost discipline and unity in Indian team

The BCCI has implemented several strict regulations to promote discipline and unity within the Indian cricket team. These measures include mandatory participation in domestic cricket, a ban on family and personal staff accompanying the team on tours, a prohibition on individual endorsements during series, and other similar restrictions.

New DelhiJan 17, 2025 / 11:24 am

Patrika Desk

BCCI Advised Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
BCCI Introduces Disciplinary Guidelines: Following India’s disappointing performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia and the preceding home Test series against New Zealand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has swung into action. This defeat prompted a review meeting involving coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and captain Rohit Sharma. Simultaneously, the board has implemented significant changes to player welfare regulations.
Taking the defeat seriously, the board has established stricter rules for players. The BCCI has made it clear that any player or staff member failing to comply will face strict action. These stringent regulations could cause increased difficulties for star players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Furthermore, the BCCI has reiterated the importance of playing domestic cricket. Players outside the national team are now required to participate in domestic matches, with selection for the national team to be based on domestic performance.
Restrictions on Family During Overseas Tours – Players will no longer be able to bring their families on extended overseas tours. The new rules stipulate that if a player is on tour for 45 days, their spouse and children under 18 can accompany them for two weeks per series. During this time, the BCCI will only cover their accommodation expenses; other costs must be borne by the player. Players must also inform the coach and captain beforehand. Family members or other individuals can only join the player with their permission. The coach, captain, and GM Operations will be held accountable for any rule violations.
No Family Travel During Matches and Practice – Players must now travel only with the team for matches and practice sessions. The BCCI believes this will foster team unity. If a player’s family needs to travel with them for any reason, permission must be obtained from coach Gautam Gambhir and selector Ajit Agarkar. Violations will result in strict penalties. Virat Kohli was frequently seen travelling with his family during the Australia tour.
Restrictions on Personal Staff – No team member can bring personal staff, including personal managers, chefs, assistants, and security personnel, on tours or during series. Recently, there was controversy surrounding coach Gautam Gambhir’s personal assistant. Previously, players like Hardik Pandya had also been in the news for bringing personal chefs.
BCCI Will No Longer Bear Players’ ‘Burden’ – According to the new baggage policy, players will not be reimbursed for items carried within the board’s stipulated guidelines. However, players will have to pay for any excess baggage themselves.
For Tours Exceeding 30 Days –
Players – 5 pieces (3 suitcases + 2 kit bags) or 150 kilograms
Support Staff – 2 pieces (2 large + 1 small suitcase) or 80 kilograms

For Tours Under 30 Days –
Players – 4 pieces (2 suitcases + 2 kit bags) or 120 kilograms
Support Staff – 2 pieces (2 suitcases) or 60 kilograms
Domestic Series
Players – 4 pieces (2 suitcases + 2 kit bags) or 120 kilograms
Support Staff – 2 pieces (2 suitcases) or 60 kilograms

Mandatory Domestic Cricket – Star Indian players have avoided playing domestic cricket, including prominent names like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, and Rohit Sharma. These players are primarily available for Team India and the Indian Premier League. Kohli and Sharma’s international form is also a concern. The BCCI wants all senior players to participate in domestic cricket. This has been made mandatory, and player selection for the Indian team will be based on this participation.
Equipment Must Be Sent to Centre of Excellence – Players are required to coordinate with team management regarding equipment and personal belongings sent to the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Any extra costs incurred due to separate shipments will be borne by the player. Some senior players send their equipment or kits to the NCA before arriving. The Centre of Excellence then assumes responsibility for their upkeep, for which players do not pay, but this will no longer be the case.
Mandatory Attendance at Practice Sessions – Players will no longer be excused from practice sessions. Star players often cite personal reasons for missing extended practice sessions. No player can leave practice sessions early. Exemptions will be determined based on workload management.
Ban on Ad Shoots During Series – The BCCI has banned players from participating in personal photoshoots or ad shoots during series or tours. No player can endorse products during this time. The board made this decision to prevent distractions.
Mandatory Participation in BCCI Official Shoots and Functions – Players must participate in all official BCCI shoots, promotions, and other programs. Failure to comply may result in disciplinary action deemed appropriate by the BCCI.
Players Cannot Return Home Early After Series – All players must remain with the team until the end of the tour. Even if a series ends early, players must stay with the team. No player can return home early. Sometimes, players leave for home or holidays when a series ends early. This decision is in the interest of team bonding.
BCCI Reserves the Right to Disciplinary Action – The BCCI reserves the right to take disciplinary action against any player, including banning them from participating in all tournaments organised by the BCCI, including the IPL. Further action may include deductions from central contracts, IPL retainers, or match fees.

