BCCI President Election Takes a New Turn: Kiran More Emerges as a Strong Contender

BCCI President Election Update: The annual general meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is scheduled for 28 September in Mumbai. The race for the board's presidency now appears to be narrowing down to a few prominent figures. While former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was initially considered the frontrunner, the entry of former cricketer and selector Kiran More has introduced a new twist in the BCCI presidential election.
The electoral officer, A.K. Joti, released the voter list on 19 September. Sourav Ganguly (Bengal Cricket Association), Harbhajan Singh (Punjab Cricket Association), Raghuram Bhat (Karnataka State Cricket Association), and Jaydev Shah (Saurashtra Cricket Association) were considered frontrunners for the top post. Their presence seemed to strengthen the leadership of the world's richest cricket body.
Former Indian wicketkeeper and former national selector Kiran More has added a new dimension to the race. He is currently the secretary of the Baroda Cricket Association. However, he is not listed as a state representative in the role. According to sources, his nomination remains a possibility. Kiran More has also worked with the Mumbai Indians. He is currently the general manager of the Mumbai Indians Women's team in the Women's Premier League. More is considered to possess experience and expertise in both cricket and administration.
It is noteworthy that some time ago, there was speculation that former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar might be interested in the post, but the legendary cricketer dismissed all such speculation.
Reports suggest an informal meeting for the top post is likely to be held on Saturday evening in New Delhi. The election process will begin with nominations on 20 September, scrutiny of nominations and the release of the final list on 23 September. Voting will take place on 28 September during the Annual General Meeting (AGM). The meeting will also announce the new national selectors.