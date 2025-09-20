BCCI President Election Takes a New Turn: Kiran More Emerges as a Strong Contender

Former Indian wicketkeeper and former national selector Kiran More has added a new dimension to the race. He is currently the secretary of the Baroda Cricket Association. However, he is not listed as a state representative in the role. According to sources, his nomination remains a possibility. Kiran More has also worked with the Mumbai Indians. He is currently the general manager of the Mumbai Indians Women's team in the Women's Premier League. More is considered to possess experience and expertise in both cricket and administration.