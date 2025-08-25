BCCI Secretary Rules Out Future Ties with Similar Gaming Companies After Dream11 Split

With the men's T20 Asia Cup set to begin in the UAE on September 9th, time is running short. When asked if the BCCI would soon release a new tender for the Indian team's sponsor, Saikia said, “We haven't decided anything yet, but we will have to look for an alternative now. Dream11's departure will leave the sponsorship slot vacant. Therefore, we are looking for an alternative. We are currently deliberating on what we need to do and how we need to do it. Under the new law, Dream11 will no longer be with us.”