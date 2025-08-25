Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

BCCI Secretary Rules Out Future Ties with Similar Gaming Companies After Dream11 Split

Devjit Saikia stated, "Under the new law, it will be difficult for the BCCI to continue its contract with Dream11 or any other similar gaming company. I don't think the BCCI will be able to continue its contract with Dream11 now. We are considering options at this time. The BCCI will ensure that it does not have any association with any such organisation in the future."

Aug 25, 2025

Dream11, the online gaming app, has made the significant decision to step down as the lead sponsor of the Indian cricket team just before the Asia Cup 2025. This was confirmed on Monday by the Board's secretary, Devjit Saikia. The BCCI is now deliberating on finding a new lead sponsor.

Devjit Saikia stated, “Under the new law, it will be difficult for the BCCI to continue its contract with Dream11 or any other similar gaming company. I don't think the BCCI will be able to continue the contract with Dream11 now. We are considering options at this time. The BCCI will ensure that it does not have any association with any such organisation in the future.”

With the men's T20 Asia Cup set to begin in the UAE on September 9th, time is running short. When asked if the BCCI would soon release a new tender for the Indian team's sponsor, Saikia said, “We haven't decided anything yet, but we will have to look for an alternative now. Dream11's departure will leave the sponsorship slot vacant. Therefore, we are looking for an alternative. We are currently deliberating on what we need to do and how we need to do it. Under the new law, Dream11 will no longer be with us.”

In July 2023, Dream11 signed a three-year deal worth ₹358 crore to become the lead sponsor of the Indian cricket team, replacing edtech company Byju's. Dream11 had a significant presence in the Indian Premier League (IPL), becoming the lead sponsor in 2020 after Vivo's withdrawal.

Following the passage of the Online Gaming (Promotion and Regulation) Bill, 2025, through both houses of Parliament last week and its subsequent approval by President Droupadi Murmu, Dream11 announced that it had suspended all money-based online gaming competitions on its platform.

Cricket News / BCCI Secretary Rules Out Future Ties with Similar Gaming Companies After Dream11 Split
