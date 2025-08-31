Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

BCCI seeks Rs 450 crore sponsorship deal after Dream11 contract ends

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is seeking a ₹450 crore sponsorship deal for 140 Team India matches to be played between 2025 and 2028. Reports suggest that this deal will be finalised before the Women's World Cup.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 31, 2025

BCCI eyes on Rs 450 crore sponsorship deal

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is seeking a ₹450 crore sponsorship deal for the 2025-2028 period. The board is searching for a new sponsor after terminating its contract with Dream11 following the passage of the Online Gaming Regulation Bill in Parliament. While the BCCI is unlikely to secure a new sponsor in time for the Asia Cup 2025, a report claims the board is confident of finalising a deal in time for the Women’s Cricket World Cup starting September 30th.

BCCI Seeks ₹450 Crore Deal

According to an NDTV report, the BCCI is looking for a sponsor for 140 matches between 2025 and 2028. The report states that while the Dream11 contract was worth ₹358 crore, the new contract will be more lucrative, covering domestic, bilateral, and multi-team tournaments organised by the ACC and ICC.

₹3.5 Crore per Bilateral Match

The report further mentions that the BCCI has targeted ₹3.5 crore per bilateral match and ₹1.5 crore for ICC and ACC matches, exceeding the Dream11 deal but falling short of the previous agreement with Byju’s.

₹358 Crore Deal with Dream11

Dream11 had secured the main sponsorship deal for the Indian cricket team in 2023 for ₹358 crore (₹3 crore for domestic matches and ₹1 crore for overseas matches), replacing the embattled ed-tech giant Byju’s. The Online Gaming (Regulation) Bill, 2025, aims to ban online gaming involving real money and also restricts companies from advertising.

BCCI Secretary’s Statement

BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia told news agency ANI that the BCCI and Dream11 are terminating their association following the passage of the Online Gaming (Regulation) Bill, 2025. The BCCI will ensure that it does not associate with any such organisation in the future.

Published on:

31 Aug 2025 12:58 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / BCCI seeks Rs 450 crore sponsorship deal after Dream11 contract ends
