BCCI seeks Rs 450 crore sponsorship deal after Dream11 contract ends

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is seeking a ₹450 crore sponsorship deal for the 2025-2028 period. The board is searching for a new sponsor after terminating its contract with Dream11 following the passage of the Online Gaming Regulation Bill in Parliament. While the BCCI is unlikely to secure a new sponsor in time for the Asia Cup 2025, a report claims the board is confident of finalising a deal in time for the Women’s Cricket World Cup starting September 30th.