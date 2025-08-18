BCCI Wishes 1983 World Cup Winner Sandeep Patil on his Birthday

Sandeep Patil Birthday: The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) extended warm birthday wishes on Monday to Sandeep Patil, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, former cricketer, and coach. The BCCI shared a picture on its official social media handle ‘X’, commemorating Sandeep Patil's outstanding batting during the 1983 World Cup and his subsequent contributions as a coach and selector.
Sandeep Patil was part of the Indian team that won the World Cup in 1983. His 32-run innings was crucial in India's semi-final victory against England. Born on 18 August 1956 in Mumbai, Sandeep Patil was a right-handed batsman and a medium-pace bowler.
He made his Test debut for India on 15 January 1980 against Pakistan. His One Day International (ODI) debut was on 6 December 1980 against Australia. Sandeep Patil scored 1,588 runs in 29 Test matches, including 4 centuries and 7 half-centuries, and took 9 wickets. In 45 ODIs, he scored 1,005 runs with 9 half-centuries and took 15 wickets.
Even after retiring from cricket, Sandeep Patil remained involved in the sport and was active in coaching. He became the coach of Kenya on 14 November 1996. Under his coaching, the team performed exceptionally well, leading to an extension of his tenure until the 2003 ODI World Cup.
Kenya performed remarkably well under Sandeep Patil's coaching in the 2003 World Cup, held in South Africa. Kenya impressed with their performance and reached their only ever semi-final in their cricketing history. Patil served as the chairman of the BCCI selection committee from 27 September 2012 to September 2016. During this period, India won the 2013 Champions Trophy.