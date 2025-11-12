Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

BCCI's Stern Message to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli: Play Vijay Hazare Trophy to Stay in ODI Team

The BCCI has sent a stern message to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli that if they wish to remain in the ODI team, they will have to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 12, 2025

ROhit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Former captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batsman Virat Kohli (Photo–IANS)

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, BCCI: It remains a significant question whether former Indian captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batsman Virat Kohli will be part of the 2027 ODI World Cup. In the meantime, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sent a clear message to both players that if they wish to remain in the ODI team, they must participate in domestic ODI tournaments. It is noteworthy that Rohit and Kohli have already retired from T20 and Test cricket.

Rohit and Kohli to be seen playing Vijay Hazare Trophy

Following this directive, both veteran players may be seen playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), which is set to commence on December 24. This match is the only domestic ODI in the calendar between the ODI series against South Africa from December 3 to 9 and the New Zealand series starting January 11. According to information, Rohit Sharma has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he will be available for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, there is currently no clarity regarding Virat Kohli's availability.

Rohit – Kohli appeared after a long time on Australia tour

Kohli, 37, and Rohit, 38, recently played in the ODI series against Australia. Both players returned to the field after a long interval in this series. Rohit played a useful innings of 73 runs in the second match and won the 'Player of the Series' title by scoring a century in the third ODI. On the other hand, Kohli was dismissed for zero in the first two matches but played a fighting innings of 74 runs in the final match. However, India lost the series 2-1.

BCCI sent a stern message

According to a report in The Indian Express, a BCCI source stated, "The board and team management have clearly conveyed to both players that if they want to continue playing for India, they will have to play domestic cricket." The sources further added, "Since both players have retired from Test and T20, it is essential for them to play domestic cricket to maintain match fitness."

Both veterans have retired from T20 and Test

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from international T20 cricket after the T20 World Cup 2024, while both bid farewell to Test cricket after the 2024-25 Australia tour. According to sources, Rohit Sharma has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association that he may also be available for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament starting November 26. He is currently practicing at Mumbai's Sharad Pawar Indoor Academy.

Rohit available, suspense still over Kohli

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India hopes that Virat Kohli, who currently resides in London, will also be seen playing domestic cricket soon. Last month, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar had emphasised the need for players to play domestic cricket.

He had said, "We made it clear a year or two ago that whenever players are available, they should play domestic cricket. That is the only way you can keep yourself sharp and match-fit, especially when you have a long break. Whether it will always be possible in between the international schedule, only time will tell, but if players are free, they must play domestic cricket."

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

12 Nov 2025 12:27 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / BCCI's Stern Message to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli: Play Vijay Hazare Trophy to Stay in ODI Team

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

India vs Australia 5th T20: Rain Halts Series Decider, India to Benefit if Match is Abandoned

IND vs AUS 5th T20
Cricket News

India suffer major blow in second Test against South Africa as Rishabh Pant retires hurt due to injury

India A South Africa A 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights
Cricket News

IND vs AUS: Last match of the series to be played in Brisbane, only this team has scored over 200 runs here

Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2026 Final to be held in Ahmedabad again: Reports

Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad (Photo Credit-IANS)
Cricket News

India thrash Australia by 48 runs in 4th T20 on Gold Coast

Indian Cricket Team
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.