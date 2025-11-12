BCCI's Stern Message to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli: Play Vijay Hazare Trophy to Stay in ODI Team

Former captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batsman Virat Kohli (Photo–IANS)
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, BCCI: It remains a significant question whether former Indian captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batsman Virat Kohli will be part of the 2027 ODI World Cup. In the meantime, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sent a clear message to both players that if they wish to remain in the ODI team, they must participate in domestic ODI tournaments. It is noteworthy that Rohit and Kohli have already retired from T20 and Test cricket.
Following this directive, both veteran players may be seen playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), which is set to commence on December 24. This match is the only domestic ODI in the calendar between the ODI series against South Africa from December 3 to 9 and the New Zealand series starting January 11. According to information, Rohit Sharma has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he will be available for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, there is currently no clarity regarding Virat Kohli's availability.
Kohli, 37, and Rohit, 38, recently played in the ODI series against Australia. Both players returned to the field after a long interval in this series. Rohit played a useful innings of 73 runs in the second match and won the 'Player of the Series' title by scoring a century in the third ODI. On the other hand, Kohli was dismissed for zero in the first two matches but played a fighting innings of 74 runs in the final match. However, India lost the series 2-1.
According to a report in The Indian Express, a BCCI source stated, "The board and team management have clearly conveyed to both players that if they want to continue playing for India, they will have to play domestic cricket." The sources further added, "Since both players have retired from Test and T20, it is essential for them to play domestic cricket to maintain match fitness."
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from international T20 cricket after the T20 World Cup 2024, while both bid farewell to Test cricket after the 2024-25 Australia tour. According to sources, Rohit Sharma has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association that he may also be available for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament starting November 26. He is currently practicing at Mumbai's Sharad Pawar Indoor Academy.
Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India hopes that Virat Kohli, who currently resides in London, will also be seen playing domestic cricket soon. Last month, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar had emphasised the need for players to play domestic cricket.
He had said, "We made it clear a year or two ago that whenever players are available, they should play domestic cricket. That is the only way you can keep yourself sharp and match-fit, especially when you have a long break. Whether it will always be possible in between the international schedule, only time will tell, but if players are free, they must play domestic cricket."
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending