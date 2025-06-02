scriptBengaluru Police Take Action Against Virat Kohli's Pub | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Bengaluru Police Take Action Against Virat Kohli's Pub

Bengaluru Police have filed a case against Virat Kohli’s Bengaluru pub, ‘One8 Commune’, under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA).

BharatJun 02, 2025 / 12:59 pm

Patrika Desk

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (Image Source: IANS)

Virat Kohli Pub: Bengaluru police have taken action against ‘One8 Commune’, a pub owned by Virat Kohli . A case has been registered against the pub, located on the sixth floor of the Ratna Complex in Bengaluru, under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA). The case pertains to the lack of a designated smoking zone. Police received complaints alleging violations of smoking zone regulations at the ‘One8 Commune’ pub. The Cubbon Park police registered a case suo moto for violating the COTPA Act. The pub has been charged under sections 4 and 21 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.

What is COTPA?

The COTPA Act outlines strict regulations against smoking in public places, with non-compliance constituting a legal offence. One8 Commune is a pub chain owned by Virat Kohli , with branches in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

Previous Actions Taken

One8 Commune has faced difficulties before. In June 2024, an FIR was registered for operating beyond the stipulated time. The pub was found open and serving customers past 1 am. Subsequently, in December 2024, the Greater Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a notice to the pub for violating fire safety rules.

Virat Kohli Busy with IPL

Virat Kohli is currently occupied with IPL-2025. Kohli is part of Royal Challengers Bangalore, which has secured a place in this season’s final. This marks the team’s return to the title match after nine years. On June 3rd, RCB will face Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are yet to win an IPL title, promising a new champion this year.

