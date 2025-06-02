Bengaluru Police Take Action Against Virat Kohli's Pub

What is COTPA? The COTPA Act outlines strict regulations against smoking in public places, with non-compliance constituting a legal offence. One8 Commune is a pub chain owned by Virat Kohli , with branches in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

Previous Actions Taken One8 Commune has faced difficulties before. In June 2024, an FIR was registered for operating beyond the stipulated time. The pub was found open and serving customers past 1 am. Subsequently, in December 2024, the Greater Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a notice to the pub for violating fire safety rules.