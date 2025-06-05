Bengaluru Stampede: ‘Completely Heartbroken’ — Virat Kohli’s Emotional Statement after 11 Die at RCB Event

Virat Kohli on Bengaluru Stampede: On Wednesday evening, a day after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the IPL 2025 title, a heartbreaking incident shook Bengaluru. Virat Kohli and the RCB team were celebrating their victory at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, a stampede occurred outside the stadium, resulting in the tragic deaths of 11 people and injuring over 50 others, who are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals. RCB batsman Virat Kohli expressed his grief in a deeply emotional statement regarding this incident.
Virat Kohli’s Official Statement
In an Instagram post accompanying RCB’s official statement, Virat Kohli wrote, “I am at a loss for words. I am completely heartbroken.” RCB issued a statement expressing condolences and sorrow over the incident and offered sympathy to the affected families.
RCB States Immediate Programme Changes
The statement further added that upon learning of this tragic incident, Royal Challengers Bangalore immediately altered its programme and followed the advice given by the local administration. We request all our RCB supporters to please stay safe.
Sachin Tendulkar Also Expresses Condolences
Meanwhile, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar also expressed his grief over the incident. Posting on his official X account, he wrote, “What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all.”
Uncontrolled Situation Due to Large Crowd
Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in Ahmedabad on June 3rd to win the IPL 2025 title, their first ever IPL trophy. To celebrate this victory, RCB planned a victory parade in Bengaluru and an event at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The large crowd led to an uncontrolled situation, resulting in a stampede that claimed 11 lives.