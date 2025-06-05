Bengaluru Stampede: ‘Completely Heartbroken’ — Virat Kohli’s Emotional Statement after 11 Die at RCB Event

Virat Kohli’s Official Statement In an Instagram post accompanying RCB’s official statement, Virat Kohli wrote, “I am at a loss for words. I am completely heartbroken.” RCB issued a statement expressing condolences and sorrow over the incident and offered sympathy to the affected families.

RCB States Immediate Programme Changes The statement further added that upon learning of this tragic incident, Royal Challengers Bangalore immediately altered its programme and followed the advice given by the local administration. We request all our RCB supporters to please stay safe.

Sachin Tendulkar Also Expresses Condolences Meanwhile, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar also expressed his grief over the incident. Posting on his official X account, he wrote, “What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all.”