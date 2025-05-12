Blow to Delhi Capitals as this Australian star set to skip IPL 2025

Starc’s Manager Provides Information In light of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the BCCI suspended IPL 2025 for a week and advised all players to return home. Subsequently, most Australian players left for their country on Friday and Saturday. Mitchell Starc, along with his wife Alyssa Healy, arrived in Sydney on Sunday. He did not speak to the media upon arrival. Starc’s manager informed Australia’s Nine News that he may not return for IPL 2025.

Foreign Players Hesitant About IPL Return The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on the night of May 8th was cancelled due to a blackout. The BCCI announced the tournament’s suspension for a week the following afternoon, advising all players to return home. However, a ceasefire was agreed upon on the evening of May 10th. Now, with discussions of restarting the IPL, foreign players are hesitant.