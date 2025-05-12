scriptBlow to Delhi Capitals as this Australian star set to skip IPL 2025 | Blow to Delhi Capitals as this Australian star set to skip IPL 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Cricket News

Blow to Delhi Capitals as this Australian star set to skip IPL 2025

Bad news for Delhi Capitals before the restart of IPL 2025. Their star bowler, Mitchell Starc, will not be returning to India to play the remainder of the IPL season. This information was provided by his manager upon his return to Australia.

BharatMay 12, 2025 / 10:35 am

Patrika Desk

IPL 2025, suspended for a week due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, is set to resume shortly. However, following the BCCI’s announcement, all foreign players have returned to their respective countries. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals face a setback. DC’s star fast bowler, Mitchell Starc , may not return to India for the remaining matches. This has been confirmed by his manager after Starc arrived in Australia. This is a significant blow for the Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals, who are hoping to reach the playoffs.

Starc’s Manager Provides Information

In light of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the BCCI suspended IPL 2025 for a week and advised all players to return home. Subsequently, most Australian players left for their country on Friday and Saturday. Mitchell Starc, along with his wife Alyssa Healy, arrived in Sydney on Sunday. He did not speak to the media upon arrival. Starc’s manager informed Australia’s Nine News that he may not return for IPL 2025.

Foreign Players Hesitant About IPL Return

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on the night of May 8th was cancelled due to a blackout. The BCCI announced the tournament’s suspension for a week the following afternoon, advising all players to return home. However, a ceasefire was agreed upon on the evening of May 10th. Now, with discussions of restarting the IPL, foreign players are hesitant.

Players’ Return a Personal Decision – CA

According to a report in The Age, considering the discussions to resume IPL 2025, Cricket Australia has stated that the return of its players is a personal decision. The board has said that such options should not affect future selections in the IPL or relationships with the BCCI, as the BCCI has a rule to take action against players who leave the IPL. However, this is unlikely in this case.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Blow to Delhi Capitals as this Australian star set to skip IPL 2025

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

13 Killed in Raipur-Balodabazar Highway Collision

Patrika plus

13 Killed in Raipur-Balodabazar Highway Collision

in 3 hours

India-Pakistan Border Sees First Quiet Night After Tensions; Indian Army Provides Update on Firing and Drone Activity

National News

India-Pakistan Border Sees First Quiet Night After Tensions; Indian Army Provides Update on Firing and Drone Activity

in 3 hours

NIA Arrests Khalistani Terrorist Kashmir Singh Galwaddi in Bihar, Nine Years After Nabha Jailbreak

National News

NIA Arrests Khalistani Terrorist Kashmir Singh Galwaddi in Bihar, Nine Years After Nabha Jailbreak

in 3 hours

Triple weather system triggers thunderstorm and rain alert across 45 districts in MP

Bhopal

Triple weather system triggers thunderstorm and rain alert across 45 districts in MP

in 3 hours

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2025 May Start Again, CSK Recalls Overseas Players

Sports

IPL 2025 May Start Again, CSK Recalls Overseas Players

18 hours ago

IPL 2025: Major Update on Cancelled Punjab vs Delhi Match in Dharamshala

Sports

IPL 2025: Major Update on Cancelled Punjab vs Delhi Match in Dharamshala

2 days ago

IPL 2025 Suspended: No Matches for a Week, Says BCCI in New Update

Cricket News

IPL 2025 Suspended: No Matches for a Week, Says BCCI in New Update

3 days ago

IPL 2025 Cancellation Possible Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions: BCCI to Decide Today

Cricket News

IPL 2025 Cancellation Possible Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions: BCCI to Decide Today

3 days ago

Trending Sports News

Blow to Delhi Capitals as this Australian star set to skip IPL 2025

क्रिकेट

Blow to Delhi Capitals as this Australian star set to skip IPL 2025

in 5 hours

IPL 2025 May Start Again, CSK Recalls Overseas Players

खेल

IPL 2025 May Start Again, CSK Recalls Overseas Players

18 hours ago

IPL 2025: Major Update on Cancelled Punjab vs Delhi Match in Dharamshala

खेल

IPL 2025: Major Update on Cancelled Punjab vs Delhi Match in Dharamshala

2 days ago

IPL 2025 Suspended: No Matches for a Week, Says BCCI in New Update

क्रिकेट

IPL 2025 Suspended: No Matches for a Week, Says BCCI in New Update

3 days ago

IPL 2025 Cancellation Possible Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions: BCCI to Decide Today

क्रिकेट

IPL 2025 Cancellation Possible Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions: BCCI to Decide Today

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.