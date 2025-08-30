Bradman’s Historic Test Cap Sells for ₹2.52 Crore

Sir Don Bradman's name is etched in the annals of cricket history. His batting prowess and dedication to the game not only dominated the cricketing world during his time but also inspired countless youngsters to take up the sport. Now, a piece of his legacy – the cap he wore during the 1946-47 Ashes series – has been acquired by the National Museum of Australia. This cap is a priceless treasure for cricket enthusiasts and history buffs.