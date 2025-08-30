Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bradman’s Historic Test Cap Sells for ₹2.52 Crore

Bradman wore this cap while captaining the Australian team during the 1946-47 Ashes series.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 30, 2025

Don Bradman's baggy green cap
सर डॉन ब्रैडमैन की टेस्ट कैप (Photo - Cricket Australia/ X)

Sir Don Bradman's name is etched in the annals of cricket history. His batting prowess and dedication to the game not only dominated the cricketing world during his time but also inspired countless youngsters to take up the sport. Now, a piece of his legacy – the cap he wore during the 1946-47 Ashes series – has been acquired by the National Museum of Australia. This cap is a priceless treasure for cricket enthusiasts and history buffs.

Bradman's Cap Purchased for ₹2.52 Crore

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the National Museum of Australia purchased Sir Don Bradman's historic cap for AU$438,500 (approximately ₹2.52 crore). Half of this amount was contributed by the Australian Federal Government. Bradman wore this cap while captaining the Australian team during the 1946-47 Ashes series. This series was significant as it was the first Test series played against England after World War II. Australia performed brilliantly, winning the series 3-0.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke Praises Acquisition

Australian Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, lauded the purchase, stating, “There are few Australians who haven’t heard of Sir Don Bradman. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest cricketers in history. Preserving his cap in the National Museum will allow Australian citizens and tourists from around the world to connect with our sporting and cultural history.”

Don Bradman's Illustrious Cricket Career

Sir Don Bradman made his Test debut for Australia in 1928. In his illustrious career, he scored 6,996 runs in 52 Test matches, including 29 centuries and 13 half-centuries. His batting average of 99.94 remains an unparalleled record in cricket history. Furthermore, he scored 28,067 runs and hit 117 centuries in first-class cricket. His batting prowess was recognised globally, and he became synonymous with cricket itself.

Why is this Cap Special?

The cap worn during the 1946-47 Ashes series not only symbolises Bradman's captaincy but also encapsulates the memories of a time when Australia re-established its dominance in the cricketing world after the war. The inclusion of this cap in the National Museum is a source of pride for cricket lovers.

Published on:

30 Aug 2025 01:48 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Bradman's Historic Test Cap Sells for ₹2.52 Crore
