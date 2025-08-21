Bronco Test: BCCI Introduces New Fitness Test for Cricketers

Bronco Test: The BCCI's Centre of Excellence has introduced a new fitness test called the Bronco Test following the India vs England Test series. The aim of this new test is to ensure that BCCI centrally contracted players, especially fast bowlers, maintain a high level of fitness and improve their aerobic capacity. Reports suggest the Bronco Test was introduced after several players were found to be lacking in fitness during the five-match Test series in England.
According to a report in The Indian Express, the suggestion to introduce the new fitness test came from strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux, and head coach Gautam Gambhir also agreed. The report states that the coaches want players, especially fast bowlers, to focus more on running rather than spending excessive time in the gym. It is understood that some contracted players have already taken the Bronco Test at the Bengaluru-based Centre of Excellence (COE).
The report, quoting sources, says the Bronco Test is being used to ensure that fitness standards are clear. It has also been observed that Indian cricketers, especially fast bowlers, are not running enough and are spending too much time in the gym. Players have been told they need to run more.
Several Indian bowlers, including Akashdeep and Prasidh Krishna, struggled with their bowling during the India vs England Test series. Jasprit Bumrah played only three Tests under workload management, while only Mohammed Siraj managed to play all five. The Bronco Test is in addition to the existing Yo-Yo test; passing the Yo-Yo test remains mandatory.
A player starts with a 20-metre shuttle run, followed by 40-metre and 60-metre runs. These three runs constitute one set. A player must complete five such sets (a total of 1200 metres) without stopping. Indian cricketers are required to complete the Bronco Test within a 6-minute interval. The standard for fast bowlers in a 2-kilometre time trial is 8 minutes 15 seconds. For batsmen, wicketkeepers, and spinners, it is 8 minutes 30 seconds.
The Yo-Yo test involves running between two points 20 metres apart, with a 10-second rest between each shuttle. The speed and duration of the beeps increase as the level rises. The player must continue running until they fail twice. A score of 16.5 is required to pass.