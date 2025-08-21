Bronco Test: BCCI Introduces New Fitness Test for Cricketers

According to a report in The Indian Express, the suggestion to introduce the new fitness test came from strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux, and head coach Gautam Gambhir also agreed. The report states that the coaches want players, especially fast bowlers, to focus more on running rather than spending excessive time in the gym. It is understood that some contracted players have already taken the Bronco Test at the Bengaluru-based Centre of Excellence (COE).