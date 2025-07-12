Bumrah on Criticism: ‘As Long as I Wear the India Jersey, People Will Keep Judging Me’

Indian team's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, after taking a break from the Edgbaston Test, delivered a stellar performance at Lord's, claiming a five-wicket haul. Due to workload management, Bumrah had clarified before the England tour that he would only play three out of the five Tests, a decision supported by head coach Gautam Gambhir. Even after a strong performance in the first Leeds Test, he opted for a seven-day break from the Edgbaston Test. His rest at Edgbaston drew considerable criticism from cricket experts. After his impressive performance on the second day at Lord's, when Bumrah arrived for the press conference, he was asked the very question that made him react angrily.
During the press conference, Jasprit Bumrah was asked about the criticism he faced for not playing in the Edgbaston Test. Bumrah retorted sharply, "Everyone is making money off me, they should pray for me." He added, "As long as I wear the Team India jersey, people will keep judging me. Even Sachin sir played 200 Tests, yet he was constantly judged."
Jasprit Bumrah also shone in the Lord's Test. This is the first time Jasprit Bumrah has had his name inscribed on the Lord's honours board. This was the 15th five-wicket haul of Bumrah's Test career. Thanks to Bumrah's performance, the Indian team managed to restrict the hosts, England, to 387 runs.
By the end of day two's play, the Indian team had reached 145 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. KL Rahul scored 53 runs off 113 balls, while Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 19 runs off 33 balls, including 3 fours. A 38-run partnership has developed between them. India still trails the hosts by 242 runs.