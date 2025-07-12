Bumrah on Criticism: ‘As Long as I Wear the India Jersey, People Will Keep Judging Me’

Indian team's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, after taking a break from the Edgbaston Test, delivered a stellar performance at Lord's, claiming a five-wicket haul. Due to workload management, Bumrah had clarified before the England tour that he would only play three out of the five Tests, a decision supported by head coach Gautam Gambhir. Even after a strong performance in the first Leeds Test, he opted for a seven-day break from the Edgbaston Test. His rest at Edgbaston drew considerable criticism from cricket experts. After his impressive performance on the second day at Lord's, when Bumrah arrived for the press conference, he was asked the very question that made him react angrily.