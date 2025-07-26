Is This the End? Bumrah’s Test Career Sparks Retirement Talk

Jasprit Bumrah's Test Retirement Speculation: India is currently trailing 2-1 in the ongoing Test series against England. In two out of the first three matches that Jasprit Bumrah, India's premier bowler, played, the Indian team suffered defeats. He is also playing in the fourth Test, but hasn't had much impact so far, with his pace also seemingly diminishing. His speed in the third Test was lower compared to the first two. This has led a former Indian cricketer to speculate about his retirement from Test cricket.
During India's tour of England, it was decided that Bumrah would only play three out of the five matches in the series. India lost the two matches he played in, and are on the verge of defeat in the third. Consequently, Mohammad Kaif has expressed his belief that Bumrah might soon retire from Test cricket. Kaif claims that Jasprit Bumrah might bid farewell to Test cricket after the series against England.
He is the only bowler in the series so far to have taken two five-wicket hauls. Despite this, India has suffered defeats. The reason for these losses isn't Bumrah's performance, but rather the lack of support from other bowlers. However, after making an impact in two matches, Bumrah remained ineffective until the end of three days' play at Old Trafford in the fourth Test. Neither his sharpness nor his pace was evident. Mohammad Kaif shared a video on social media expressing the possibility of Bumrah's retirement from Test cricket.
Kaif stated, “I think Jasprit Bumrah might not be seen playing in the upcoming Test matches, and he might even retire. He's struggling with his body. He's bowling slower. In this Test match (Old Trafford, fourth Test), his pace wasn't there. He's a self-respecting person. If he feels he can't give 100 percent for the country, can't win matches, or take wickets, then I think he'll step away himself.”
Kaif further added, “Not getting wickets is one thing, but he's bowling at 125-130 kph, and the wicket he got was a diving catch by the keeper. When Bumrah is fit, the keeper catches the ball on his chest. The ball travels with such pace that it easily reaches the keeper. The batsman doesn't even get a glimpse of it, whether it's Root, Stokes, or anyone else. He's a bowler who can dismiss a batsman whenever he wants.”