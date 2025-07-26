Is This the End? Bumrah’s Test Career Sparks Retirement Talk

He is the only bowler in the series so far to have taken two five-wicket hauls. Despite this, India has suffered defeats. The reason for these losses isn't Bumrah's performance, but rather the lack of support from other bowlers. However, after making an impact in two matches, Bumrah remained ineffective until the end of three days' play at Old Trafford in the fourth Test. Neither his sharpness nor his pace was evident. Mohammad Kaif shared a video on social media expressing the possibility of Bumrah's retirement from Test cricket.