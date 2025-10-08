CEAT Awards: Rohit Sharma receives Special Award, Sanju Samson named T20 Batsman of the Year

CEAT Awards Show: The prestigious CEAT Awards Show was organised in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Along with Indian cricketers, foreign cricketers were also present at the event. Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, and former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson were the main attractions of the programme. Rohit Sharma said, "I like the Indian team very much. I enjoyed playing with them. This is a journey that we have all been a part of for many years. This is not the result of one or two years of hard work. This is the result of years of hard work. We came very close to winning the trophy many times, but could not achieve victory."