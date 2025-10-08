CEAT Awards: Rohit Sharma receives Special Award, Sanju Samson named T20 Batsman of the Year

Rohit Sharma (Photo: ANI)
CEAT Awards Show: The prestigious CEAT Awards Show was organised in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Along with Indian cricketers, foreign cricketers were also present at the event. Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, and former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson were the main attractions of the programme. Rohit Sharma said, "I like the Indian team very much. I enjoyed playing with them. This is a journey that we have all been a part of for many years. This is not the result of one or two years of hard work. This is the result of years of hard work. We came very close to winning the trophy many times, but could not achieve victory."
Rohit Sharma's statement contained the joy of winning the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy, but also the sorrow of the defeat in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023. Instead of naming any specific player in the success of the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy, Rohit Sharma credited all the players for the victory.
On this occasion, Shreyas Iyer said, "To be honest, it was a rollercoaster journey at the beginning. The situation was very bad and everything seemed chaotic, but I told myself that I had to create a routine and discipline myself in domestic cricket. I went back to the Mumbai team and started playing the Ranji Trophy, performed well there, then played the Vijay Hazare Trophy, performed well there too, and won many trophies along with the Mushtaq Ali Trophy. After this, I made a comeback into the Indian team."
Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma, who led South Africa to an ICC title after 27 years, said, "I am very happy to be here. For us as a country, it was a long wait of 27 years before reaching the final. After the victory, it wasn't tears, our emotions were coming out."
Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said, "One of the biggest challenges in our sport, and perhaps in sports worldwide, is playing away from home. It is always difficult to play in a place like India against such a strong team in conditions completely different from home. The way our team performed there was truly special and incredible in many ways. As a cricket-loving nation, this will probably be considered our biggest achievement to date." It is known that New Zealand had defeated India in a Test series in India for the first time last year. The Kiwi team had won the three-match series 3-0.
Domestic Cricketer of the Year – Harsh Dubey
Best Test Batsman of the Year – Harry Brook
Best Test Bowler of the Year – Prabath Jayasuriya
Emerging Player of the Year – Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Best Woman International Bowler of the Year – Deepti Sharma
Best Woman International Batter of the Year – Smriti Mandhana
Lifetime Achievement Award – BS Chandrasekhar
Best Bowler of the Year in ODI format – Matt Henry
Best Batsman of the Year in ODI format – Kane Williamson
Shreyas Iyer, who scored the most runs for India in the Champions Trophy, was presented with a special memento.
The award for the Best T20 International Batsman of the Year was given to Sanju Samson.
The honour for the Best T20 International Bowler of the Year was given to Varun Chakravarthy.
Rohit Sharma, who led India to the Champions Trophy victory, was presented with a special memento.
The award for the Best International Male Cricketer of the Year was given to Joe Root.
Brian Lara was also presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
