Cricket News

CEAT Awards: Rohit Sharma receives Special Award, Sanju Samson named T20 Batsman of the Year

The CEAT Awards Show in Mumbai saw Indian cricketers shine. Sanju Samson, who led to the Champions Trophy victory, received a special award, and Sanju Samson was honoured with the award for the best T20 International batsman of the year.

3 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 08, 2025

CEAT Awards Show

Rohit Sharma (Photo: ANI)

CEAT Awards Show: The prestigious CEAT Awards Show was organised in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Along with Indian cricketers, foreign cricketers were also present at the event. Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, and former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson were the main attractions of the programme. Rohit Sharma said, "I like the Indian team very much. I enjoyed playing with them. This is a journey that we have all been a part of for many years. This is not the result of one or two years of hard work. This is the result of years of hard work. We came very close to winning the trophy many times, but could not achieve victory."

Rohit Sharma's statement contained the joy of winning the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy, but also the sorrow of the defeat in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023. Instead of naming any specific player in the success of the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy, Rohit Sharma credited all the players for the victory.

The situation was very bad - Shreyas Iyer

On this occasion, Shreyas Iyer said, "To be honest, it was a rollercoaster journey at the beginning. The situation was very bad and everything seemed chaotic, but I told myself that I had to create a routine and discipline myself in domestic cricket. I went back to the Mumbai team and started playing the Ranji Trophy, performed well there, then played the Vijay Hazare Trophy, performed well there too, and won many trophies along with the Mushtaq Ali Trophy. After this, I made a comeback into the Indian team."

Tears were not tears, our emotions were coming out - Temba Bavuma

Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma, who led South Africa to an ICC title after 27 years, said, "I am very happy to be here. For us as a country, it was a long wait of 27 years before reaching the final. After the victory, it wasn't tears, our emotions were coming out."

Our biggest achievement to date - Kane Williamson

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said, "One of the biggest challenges in our sport, and perhaps in sports worldwide, is playing away from home. It is always difficult to play in a place like India against such a strong team in conditions completely different from home. The way our team performed there was truly special and incredible in many ways. As a cricket-loving nation, this will probably be considered our biggest achievement to date." It is known that New Zealand had defeated India in a Test series in India for the first time last year. The Kiwi team had won the three-match series 3-0.

CEAT Awards

Domestic Cricketer of the Year – Harsh Dubey

Best Test Batsman of the Year – Harry Brook

Best Test Bowler of the Year – Prabath Jayasuriya

Emerging Player of the Year – Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Best Woman International Bowler of the Year – Deepti Sharma

Best Woman International Batter of the Year – Smriti Mandhana

Lifetime Achievement Award – BS Chandrasekhar

Best Bowler of the Year in ODI format – Matt Henry

Best Batsman of the Year in ODI format – Kane Williamson

Shreyas Iyer, who scored the most runs for India in the Champions Trophy, was presented with a special memento.

The award for the Best T20 International Batsman of the Year was given to Sanju Samson.

The honour for the Best T20 International Bowler of the Year was given to Varun Chakravarthy.

Rohit Sharma, who led India to the Champions Trophy victory, was presented with a special memento.

The award for the Best International Male Cricketer of the Year was given to Joe Root.

Brian Lara was also presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Related Topics

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

08 Oct 2025 09:20 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / CEAT Awards: Rohit Sharma receives Special Award, Sanju Samson named T20 Batsman of the Year

Cricket News

Sports

